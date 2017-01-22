Watch the Patriots run a flea flicker for a 34-yard touchdown
The Patriots proved once again that they are never afraid of trick plays in big situations, running another one to perfection against the Steelers in the first half of the AFC Championship Game.
Dion Lewis pitched the ball back to Tom Brady after taking a handoff, and the flea flicker was completed when Brady found Chris Hogan for his second touchdown of the game.
Here’s Hogan making the 34-yard touchdown catch to give the Patriots a 17-6 lead:
Brady to Lewis back to Brady…
DEEP to Hogan!
The PERFECT Flea Flicker! #PITvsNE #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/u2pvVvcCEA
— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2017
