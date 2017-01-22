Watch Tom Brady find a wide open Chris Hogan for a Patriots touchdown
After the Patriots offensive line gave Tom Brady an extended period of time to find an open receiver, the ageless quarterback found wide receiver Chris Hogan in the back of the end zone for New England’s first touchdown of the AFC Championship.
Hogan, playing through a thigh injury, found a hole in the Steelers’ coverage and hauled in the 16-yard catch to give the Patriots a 10-0 lead. It capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive:
TB12 finds Hogan wide open in the end zone for the @Patriots TD!#PITvsNE #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/IXbS7fM0ai
— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2017
