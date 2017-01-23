Before beating the Steelers, Tom Brady spent part of his weekend being a hockey dad

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

A day before the biggest game of the Patriots’ season, Tom Brady spent time doing something entirely unrelated to football.

Pictures emerged online of Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, at a local youth hockey tournament on Saturday. Each celebrity parent has taken an active role in watching their children participate in youth sports, and it was once again on display only a day before the Patriots’ decisive win to advance to yet another Super Bowl:

Brady also chipped in by carrying some of the bags: