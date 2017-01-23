Before beating the Steelers, Tom Brady spent part of his weekend being a hockey dad
A day before the biggest game of the Patriots’ season, Tom Brady spent time doing something entirely unrelated to football.
Pictures emerged online of Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, at a local youth hockey tournament on Saturday. Each celebrity parent has taken an active role in watching their children participate in youth sports, and it was once again on display only a day before the Patriots’ decisive win to advance to yet another Super Bowl:
@stoolpresidente @FeitsBarstool pic.twitter.com/SCDjeWOOqq
— Little Mike Jr. (@LittleMikeJr) January 21, 2017
Brady also chipped in by carrying some of the bags:
Why is he carrying bags? Need to keep that shoulder healthy! @stoolpresidente @jerrythornton1 @universalhub @FeitsBarstool @GregHillWAAF pic.twitter.com/RddrFqB5yT
— Chris (@chrisa0887) January 21, 2017