LeGarrette Blount’s new hoodie celebrates the Patriots’ defense
Patricia Patriot.
LeGarrette Blount stopped for a photograph with his son after the Patriots won the AFC Championship, showing off a tribute to the team’s defensive coordinator.
Matt Patricia, the Patriots’ defensive leader, is shown as the Patriots’ mascot. Blount, part of the Patriots’ backfield, is clearly aware of how important the team’s efforts are on the other side of the ball:
LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) with son LB, as this was a rare post-game locker room where kids joined their dads. pic.twitter.com/mdNsXQb4GQ
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 23, 2017
Blount is going to his second Super Bowl with the Patriots, having helped the team win Super Bowl XLIX.
