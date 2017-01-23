Morning sports update: ‘Where is he? It’s like Waldo right now’

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots advanced to Super Bowl LI Sunday with a win over the Steelers. It’s the seventh trip in 16 seasons for Tom Brady’s team.

36 thoughts on the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game victory over the Steelers: If it seems like they are in this thing every year, well, it was their sixth straight appearance in the game. This is unprecedented. The league is designed for this to be impossible. (Boston.com)

Martellus Bennett on Roger Goodell: ‘Where is he? It’s like Waldo right now’: Commissioner Roger Goodell attended the NFC championship game in Atlanta, meaning once again he didn’t come to Gillette Stadium. He hasn’t been to New England since the 2015 playoffs when Deflategate began. (WEEI)

Advertisement

Julian Edelman after AFC championship win: ‘We love you New England’ (Boston.com)

No more hiding for Goodell as Brady, Patriots try to finish the job at Super Bowl LI: This Super Bowl trip, Brady’s seventh with head coach Bill Belichick, was never supposed to happen. The NFL had already decided that by deciding the Patriots and Brady had committed enough wrong against the letter of the league’s law in order to warrant stiff punishment. (Boston.com)

Watch LeGarrette Blount carry the Steelers defense on his back: After a quiet start to the game, LeGarrette Blount willed the Patriots to a second half touchdown with a true display of power. (Boston.com)

5 reasons the Patriots beat the Steelers in the AFC title game: Heading into the AFC Championship game, the Steelers had scored 20 touchdowns this season on plays of 20 yards or more. The Patriots, on the contrary, had surrendered just four scores of that length, notably a 27-yard Tyrod Taylor scramble and two Week 2 passes against the Dolphins. Whichever trend won out figured to have a major say in who won the game — and it did. (Boston.com)

Watch the Patriots run a flea flicker for a 34-yard touchdown: The Patriots proved once again that they are never afraid of trick plays in big situations, running another one to perfection against the Steelers in the first half of the AFC Championship Game. (Boston.com)

Advertisement

Here’s the opening Super Bowl LII betting line: Vegas likes the Patriots. (Boston.com)