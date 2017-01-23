Patriots’ defense ignored critics on the way to Super Bowl

Foxborough, MA - 1/22/2017 - Defensive back Eric Rowe (25) celebrates with Logan Ryan after Ryan broke up a pass in the fourth quarter. The New England Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Jan. 22, 2017. (SBarry Chin/Globe Staff)
–Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
January 23, 2017

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — There’s a mantra that players quickly come to learn when they play for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

It’s placed in different spots in the locker room, it’s on the walls around the team facility, and the coach himself repeats it often: “Do your job.”

Perhaps no other unit for the Patriots has embodied Belichick’s go-to phrase more than his defense this season.

And if New England hopes to capture its fifth Super Bowl, no other group will be relied on more as the Patriots face an Atlanta Falcons offense that has scored a combined 80 points through two playoff games.

Advertisement

Defensive back Duron Harmon, who had a huge touchdown-saving tackle in the second quarter of the Patriots’ 36-17 AFC championship game win over Pittsburgh on Sunday, said that even in their tightknit world they couldn’t help but notice the criticism that surrounded the defense earlier this season.

“Oh yeah, definitely. We try not to focus too much on the media, but we hear it, it’s everywhere,” Harmon said. “We heard that we weren’t tested all year.”

It was back in training camp that the Patriots first began to be dogged by questions about what their identity would be on defense following the trade of edge rusher Chandler Jones.

A slow start in struggling to create a pass rush without him during the first month of the regular season also did little to quiet critics.

That was followed by the surprise midseason trade of linebacker Jamie Collins, and a three-week stretch in which the defense failed to force a single turnover.

That turned early compliments for new additions such as Chris Long and Eric Rowe into pressure on the shoulders of New England veteran linebacker Dont’a Hightower and a secondary led by Devin McCourty and Logan Ryan to increase their production.

Advertisement

They responded by having the stingiest scoring defense in the NFL over the final three weeks of the regular season, and entered the playoffs giving up a league-low 15.6 points per game.

They’ve maintained that status in the playoffs, allowing just 16.5 points per game.

Turnovers have also been up since that midseason lull.

Including the two playoff games, the Patriots’ defense has come up with 19 turnovers in the past eight games. The defense has had multiple turnovers in seven of those games during that stretch.

Belichick said the formula has simply been his players buying into the program they’ve always tried to foster. But he said getting to face playoff-bound teams late in the season was a boost as well.

“It doesn’t happen overnight. There’s no switch that you can flip,” Belichick said. “It comes through a lot of hard work, a lot of meetings, a lot of communication on how we’re going to do things and then a lot of on the field execution at actually doing them at a good competitive level so that we can gain confidence in each other as a unit as to how that’s going to happen in a live game situation.”

Cornerback Malcolm Butler said the results down the stretch haven’t been a surprise to a now-unified group of veterans and newcomers that have come to appreciate the methodical approach that Belichick preaches daily.

“Just keep working, man. That’s all you can do is work no matter what anybody says,” he said. “Just keep working and keep your head down and things will happen like it happened this season.”

Advertisement

He also said success wouldn’t affect their approach to the next two weeks.

“The job’s not done,” Butler said. “I’m going to enjoy it and we’ve got to get back to work soon.”

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower

TOPICS: New England Patriots NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Boston, MA - 1/23/2017 - Dennis Harrison (cq) is arraigned in East Boston district court. He is alleged to have pulled the fire alarm in the middle of the night at the airport hotel where the Pittsburgh Steelers were staying. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 24falsealarm Reporter: Cristela Guerra
New England Patriots
'I’m drunk. I’m stupid. I’m a Pats fan,' explains man accused of pulling fire alarm at Steelers hotel January 23, 2017 | 2:45 PM
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
Before beating the Steelers, Tom Brady spent part of his weekend being a hockey dad January 23, 2017 | 1:48 PM
New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady (12) and Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warm up before the team's preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady toasts to the 'wolf pack' of Patriots quarterbacks January 23, 2017 | 12:27 PM
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady doesn't know why his friendship with President Trump is 'such a big deal' January 23, 2017 | 11:14 AM
Commissioner Roger Goodell's punishments haven't slowed down the Patriots this season.
New England Patriots
Morning sports update: 'Where is he? It's like Waldo right now' January 23, 2017 | 8:38 AM
Jon Bon Jovi celebrates with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady's response to the Roger Goodell chants January 23, 2017 | 8:07 AM
A countdown sign leading up to Super Bowl LI in Discovery Green park in downtown Houston.
New England Patriots
Your guide to Super Bowl LI January 23, 2017 | 6:48 AM
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount holds the AFC championship trophy surrounded by fans.
New England Patriots
LeGarrette Blount's new hoodie celebrates the Patriots' defense January 23, 2017 | 6:41 AM
Tom Brady greets Ben Roethlisberger after the Patriots defeated the Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
5 reasons the Patriots beat the Steelers January 23, 2017 | 6:38 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks on his headset on the sideline during the second half of the AFC championship game against the Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
Watch Bill Belichick's press conference after clinching Super Bowl trip January 23, 2017 | 6:15 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12,left) and wide receiver Chris Hogan (15, right) celebrate together after they hooked up on a second quarter 34-yard touchdown.
New England Patriots
Chris Hogan: 'Anytime you’re on the field with No. 12 it’s special' January 23, 2017 | 5:56 AM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman reacts after his touchdown against the Steelers during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman: 'We love you New England' January 23, 2017 | 5:51 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on during warmups before the NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
New England Patriots
No more hiding for Goodell as Patriots try to finish the job January 23, 2017 | 5:41 AM
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady celebrate after the Patriots' victory over the Steelers in the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Jan. 22, 2017.
New England Patriots
Belichick, Brady heading to record seventh Super Bowl together January 23, 2017 | 3:07 AM
The first NFL Super Bowl LI football waits be stamped with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons names at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Ada, Ohio.
New England Patriots
Super Bowl LI: Patriots vs. Falcons in Houston January 23, 2017 | 2:28 AM
New England Patriots
Challenges not enough to deny Patriots 9th Super Bowl berth January 23, 2017 | 1:47 AM
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman celebrate during the Patriots' 36-17 victory over the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game.
New England Patriots
36 thoughts on the Patriots' AFC Championship victory January 22, 2017 | 11:21 PM
Martellus Bennett dancing with Patriots cheerleaders.
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett celebrated a Super Bowl berth by dancing with the Patriots cheerleaders January 22, 2017 | 10:40 PM
A Patriots fan holds a sign depicting Roger Goodell as Waldo.
New England Patriots
Patriots fans chanted 'Where is Roger?' during the AFC Championship January 22, 2017 | 10:08 PM
The Patriots
New England Patriots
Here's the opening Super Bowl LI betting line January 22, 2017 | 10:05 PM
New England Patriots
They're Back: Brady and Patriots win AFC, 36-17 vs Steelers January 22, 2017 | 9:50 PM
LeGarrette Blount celebrates his touchdown during third quarter. of the AFC Championship Game.
New England Patriots
Watch LeGarrette Blount carry the Steelers defense on his back January 22, 2017 | 9:10 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his teammates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New England Patriots
Watch the Patriots run a flea flicker for a 34-yard touchdown January 22, 2017 | 7:51 PM
Tom Brady throws against the Steelers.
New England Patriots
Watch Tom Brady find a wide open Chris Hogan for a touchdown January 22, 2017 | 7:30 PM
Tom Brady David Ortiz after throwing the ceremonial first pitch prior to the home opener baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park .
New England Patriots
David Ortiz posted a video with Jose Bautista at the AFC Championship January 22, 2017 | 7:29 PM
Sports News
Super Falcons: Atlanta routs Packers 44-21 for NFC title January 22, 2017 | 7:11 PM
ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY, OCT. 1 - In this April 24, 2007, file photo, Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning of their baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston. The Mariners traded him. The Twins released him. And even the Boston fans gave up on David Ortiz a couple of times, too, after he struggled to start the spring or limped away before the season was over. But when this Red Sox season is over and Ortiz's career ends along with it, it will be by his choice and playing as well as he ever has. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Boston Red Sox
David Ortiz mourns deaths of two fellow Dominican MLB players January 22, 2017 | 5:54 PM
MMichael Floyd
New England Patriots
Michael Floyd among the Patriots' inactives in the AFC Championship January 22, 2017 | 5:25 PM
Steelers fans at Cityside in Cleveland Circle.
Sports News
Where Steelers fans can get together in Boston for the AFC Championship January 22, 2017 | 5:06 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) looks back as he runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Steelers: Live updates from the AFC title game January 22, 2017 | 4:34 PM