Patriots draw huge local television ratings in victory over Steelers

The Patriots’ 36-17 victory over the Steelers in Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game received a 51.6 household rating on Channel 4’s local broadcast, making it the second-highest-rated non-Super Bowl game in franchise history.

The game also earned a 73 share in the Boston market, the second-highest non-Super Bowl share of a Patriots telecast in the past five years.

Ratings-wise, the game trailed only the 2004 AFC Championship Game among local non-Super Bowl broadcasts, also between the Patriots and Steelers. That game, a 41-27 Patriots win, earned a 52 rating.

Nationally, the game earned a 27.6 rating in the late window. The Falcons’ 44-18 win over the Falcons in the NFC Championship Game on Fox had a 27.4 rating earlier in the day.

The rating measures the percentage of television-equipped households turned into the game. Share is the percentage of TVs in use at the time that are tuned in.