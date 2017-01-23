Tom Brady toasts to the ‘wolf pack’ of Patriots quarterbacks

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

In a year when the Patriots started three different quarterbacks, the team is nonetheless heading back to the Super Bowl. And for that, fans have Tom Brady’s “wolf pack” to thank.

In an Instagram post the day after the Patriots’ 36-17 win over the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game, Brady discussed his closeness with backup quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett in a lengthy post. According to Brady, they each have joined his “wolf pack”.

Brady toasted to his “blood brother” quarterbacks: