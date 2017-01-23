Tom Brady toasts to the ‘wolf pack’ of Patriots quarterbacks
In a year when the Patriots started three different quarterbacks, the team is nonetheless heading back to the Super Bowl. And for that, fans have Tom Brady’s “wolf pack” to thank.
In an Instagram post the day after the Patriots’ 36-17 win over the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game, Brady discussed his closeness with backup quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett in a lengthy post. According to Brady, they each have joined his “wolf pack”.
Brady toasted to his “blood brother” quarterbacks:
You guys might not know this, but I consider myself a bit of a loner. I tend to think of myself as a one-man wolf pack. But when the Patriots brought Jimmy in, I knew he was one of my own. And my wolf pack – it grew by one, so where there two – there were two of us in the wolf pack. I was alone first in the pack and then Jimmy joined in later. And nine months ago, when the Patriots introduced me to Jacoby, I thought 'Wait a second, could it be?' And I knew for sure- I just added another guy to my wolf pack. So today, I make a toast! Blood brothers!