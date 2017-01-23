Tom Brady’s response to the Roger Goodell chants

Jon Bon Jovi celebrates with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jon Bon Jovi celebrates with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
8:07 AM

The Deflategate subplot reemerged during the AFC Championship Game, as the absence of Roger Goodell was a conspicuous one to Patriots fans. Tom Brady took a different tone in response to it during the postgame press conference.

Having won against the Steelers to advance to Super Bowl LI, Brady was asked by reporters if he heard the chant in the second half from the Gillette Stadium crowd: “Where is Roger?”

Brady said he hadn’t heard, but did hear fans at another moment:

Brady was suspended for four games at the beginning of the season due to an NFL-imposed punishment stemming from the Deflategate controversy.

