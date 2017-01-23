Your guide to Super Bowl LI

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial .

Home team: Atlanta Falcons. Regular-season record: 11-5. Road to Houston: The Falcons beat the Seahawks, 36-20, in the divisional round, and routed the Packers, 44-21, in the NFC title game to advance to the Super Bowl.

Close

Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.

Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.

Thanks for signing up!