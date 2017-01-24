A look inside some key numbers for the Super Bowl matchup

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
New England Patriots' Tom Brady attempts a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. –Elsa / Getty Images
By
JOSH DUBOW
AP,
January 24, 2017

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

From Tom Brady looking to become the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl titles to Matt Ryan seeking to give Atlanta its first, there are plenty of numbers that will get a lot of attention leading up to the Big Game.

Here’s a look at some others that fans might not be as familiar with:

BEST VS. BEST: This marks the sixth Super Bowl matching the NFL’s highest-scoring team (Atlanta) against the team that allowed the fewest points (New England) during the regular season. The top defense won four of those previous five matchups, including Seattle over Denver three years ago. The only time the top offense came out on top was in the 1989 season when San Francisco topped Denver.

Advertisement

FAST STARTERS: The Falcons have set an NFL record by scoring a touchdown on eight straight opening drives. That figures to be tougher against a Patriots team that was second best in the league this year, allowing just 16 points on opening drives with the only TD coming for Buffalo on Oct. 2. The Patriots have allowed an average of just 19 yards on those drives with half of their opponents failing to generate even a single first down.

FRONT RUNNERS: The Patriots haven’t trailed in a game since Nov. 27 against the Jets. Brady threw a game-winning TD pass to Malcolm Mitchell with 1:56 remaining in a 22-17 victory that day and New England has gone 421:56 without being behind in a game. New England trailed by 10 points at one point in that game, their largest deficit of the season with Brady active. If it’s hard to take a lead against the Patriots, it’s even harder to come back. New England has won 57 of the past 58 games when leading after three quarters with the lone loss coming last season to Brock Osweiler and Denver.

THIRD TO NONE: Forcing an offense into third down is usually a good step for a defense. Doing it against Brady or Ryan isn’t much help. Including the playoffs, Brady leads the NFL with a 132.8 rating on third down, with Ryan next among starters at 120.6. Brady has converted on 51.8 percent of his third-down passes and Ryan is at 49.7 percent. Ryan has been even better of late, with a 141 rating and first downs on 59.3 percent of his throws the past six games.

Advertisement

BETWEEN THE HASHES: Ryan has been nearly unstoppable when targeting the middle of the field in the regular season and playoffs, according to Sportradar. He has completed 86 of 117 passes between the hashes for 1,230 yards, nine TDs and no interceptions and a 132.8 passer rating. Ryan is 13 for 14 for 138 yards throwing down the middle in the playoffs.

Terry Bradshaw speaks to Matt Ryan and Julio Jones after the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. —Rob Carr / Getty Images

GO DEEP: Ryan also was the most efficient deep thrower in the NFL in the regular season and playoffs, according to Sportradar, going 30 for 63 for 1,122 yards, 10 TDs, no interceptions and a league-best 133.4 rating on throws at least 21 yards downfield. The Patriots were the second-best defense against the deep pass, allowing just 28.2 percent to be completed with only three TDs, five interceptions and a 47.5 rating that was the second lowest.

BEAT THE HEAT: Teams blitzing the Patriots and Falcons have had little success this season, with Brady leading the NFL with a 124.3 rating against the blitz, according to Sportradar, and Ryan ranking second at 122.0. The Steelers tried to combat that by rushing three on 19 of Brady’s pass attempts last week, but he completed 13 of those for 137 yards.

WATCH THE FAKE: No team ran play-action as much as Atlanta this season, doing it on 26 percent of offensive plays in the regular season, according to game-charting data from Football Outsiders. The Falcons averaged 10.4 yards per play on play-action, compared to 7.8 on other plays. New England faced the second-lowest percentage of play-action plays at 13 percent, allowing 8 yards per play, compared to 6.1 yards on other plays.

COMEBACK KIDS: Brady has led the Patriots on a game-winning, fourth-quarter drive in all four of his Super Bowl wins, rallying from 10 points down to beat Seattle two years ago, overcoming a one-point deficit against Carolina in 2004 and leading tiebreaking drives against St. Louis (2001) and Philadelphia (2005). Brady came up short in two last-minute desperation drives in both losses to the Giants, but still has a 50-37 career record in game-winning and comeback attempts, according to Scott Kacsmar of Football Outsiders. Brady has the best winning percentage among active players with at least 10 attempts, with Ryan not far behind in fourth place with a 34-37 mark.

Advertisement

SNEAKY TOM: Brady has been one of the best QBs at converting sneaks in his career, getting first downs on 98 of 108 (90.7 percent) runs on third or fourth-and-1 in his career, compared to a league-wide rate of 69.8 percent in that span. After being nearly perfect (66 for 67) from 2004-12, Brady has been more ordinary of late at 21 for 28 the past four years.

BIG-PLAY THREATS: It’s no surprise that Julio Jones is the NFL’s most dangerous big-play receiver. His 31 catches this season of at least 20 yards lead the NFL. But he hasn’t been able to match the far less heralded Chris Hogan in the postseason. Hogan has eight catches of at least 20 yards in New England’s two playoff wins and needs just one more in the Super Bowl to tie Larry Fitzgerald (2008) and Greg Jennings (2010) for the most in a single postseason since 2000.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

TOPICS: New England Patriots NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Detroit Tigers' Jarrod Saltalamacchia watches his two-run homerun during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, in Detroit. The Tigers defeated the White Sox 4-3. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
MLB
AP source: Jarrod Saltalamacchia, Blue Jays agree to deal January 24, 2017 | 7:50 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James pauses during overtime in the team's NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. The Spurs won 118-115. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
NBA
LeBron miffed with direction of slumping Cavs January 24, 2017 | 7:36 PM
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
NFL
Bengals' Adam Jones issues apology after police release video January 24, 2017 | 7:28 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leaves the field after the AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots won 36-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
NFL
Ben Roethlisberger isn't ruling out retirement January 24, 2017 | 7:12 PM
The Celtics’ uniforms will have a GE logo on them next season.
Boston Celtics
Celtics jerseys to have GE logo next season January 24, 2017 | 6:14 PM
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 18: Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first half against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on January 18, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens cracks an 'alternative fact' joke before Wizards game January 24, 2017 | 4:57 PM
Avery Bradley and the Celtics have connected on 28.4 percent of their 3-point attempts thus far.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Avery Bradley's absence looms large January 24, 2017 | 3:46 PM
Boston Bruins head coach Claude Julien stands in the bench in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015, in Washington. The Capitals won 4-1. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Boston Bruins
Bruins week ahead: B's fighting for Julien's job before All Star break? January 24, 2017 | 1:58 PM
Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge might have more up his sleeve.
Boston Celtics
30 thoughts for 30 days until the NBA trade deadline January 24, 2017 | 1:29 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews, left, speaks with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones after the second of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 33-32. Andrews revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated's MMQB that was published online on Jan. 24, 2017, that she battled cervical cancer during the NFL season. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Sports News
Erin Andrews had cervical cancer surgery during NFL season January 24, 2017 | 1:27 PM
Donald Trump talks to Tom Brady prior to a 2004 playoff game.
New England Patriots
Kellyanne Conway says Trump is 'grateful' for Tom Brady's loyalty January 24, 2017 | 12:02 PM
Julian Edelman fights off Steelers defenders during the AFC Championship Game.
New England Patriots
Steelers linebacker admits Patriots 'hit us by surprise' January 24, 2017 | 11:16 AM
Washington Wizards guard John Wall, right, gestures toward Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart during the second half of Wednesday's game.
New England Patriots
Morning sports update: Wizards wearing all black to Celtics rematch January 24, 2017 | 9:45 AM
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn leaves a press conference at the team's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
New England Patriots
Falcons coach on Super Bowl: 'It's going to be a hell of a battle' January 24, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Chris Hogan had 180 receiving yards and two touchdown in the AFC Championship Game.
New England Patriots
Road to the Super Bowl paved with postseason mismatches January 24, 2017 | 5:00 AM
NHL
NHL's oldest ex-player, stays wry and spry at 96 January 24, 2017 | 5:00 AM
New England Patriots
Overreactions: There's no stopping Matt Ryan and the Falcons January 24, 2017 | 2:08 AM
Tennis
Venus Williams sets Australian record January 23, 2017 | 9:52 PM
Local News
Becker College mourns death of hockey captain January 23, 2017 | 9:40 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his teammates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New England Patriots
Ranking the Patriots' AFC Championship Game victories January 23, 2017 | 9:08 PM
Viewers in Boston tuned in to watch Tom Brady and Bill Belichick add to their trophy collection.
New England Patriots
Patriots draw huge local TV ratings in victory over Steelers January 23, 2017 | 8:54 PM
Defensive back Eric Rowe (25) celebrates with Logan Ryan after Ryan broke up a pass in the fourth quarter.
New England Patriots
Patriots' defense ignored critics on the way to Super Bowl January 23, 2017 | 8:38 PM
NBA
Steve Kerr calls some players' All-Star votes a 'mockery' January 23, 2017 | 6:50 PM
Tiger Woods stands on the 18th green during the trophy ceremony for Quicken Loans National PGA golf tournament winner Billy Hurley III in Bethesda, Md., in June 2016.
Politics
Tiger Woods on Trump's golf game: 'He can rip it' January 23, 2017 | 3:55 PM
Boston, MA - 1/23/2017 - Dennis Harrison (cq) is arraigned in East Boston district court. He is alleged to have pulled the fire alarm in the middle of the night at the airport hotel where the Pittsburgh Steelers were staying. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 24falsealarm Reporter: Cristela Guerra
New England Patriots
'I’m drunk. I’m stupid. I’m a Pats fan,' explains man accused of pulling fire alarm at Steelers hotel January 23, 2017 | 2:45 PM
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
Before beating the Steelers, Tom Brady spent part of his weekend being a hockey dad January 23, 2017 | 1:48 PM
New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady (12) and Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warm up before the team's preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady toasts to the 'wolf pack' of Patriots quarterbacks January 23, 2017 | 12:27 PM
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady doesn't know why his friendship with Trump is 'such a big deal' January 23, 2017 | 11:14 AM
Commissioner Roger Goodell's punishments haven't slowed down the Patriots this season.
New England Patriots
Morning sports update: 'Where is he? It's like Waldo right now' January 23, 2017 | 8:38 AM
Jon Bon Jovi celebrates with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady's response to the Roger Goodell chants January 23, 2017 | 8:07 AM