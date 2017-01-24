Morning sports update: Wizards wearing all black to Celtics rematch

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots and Falcons began preparations for Super Bowl LI Monday, while the Washington Wizards have an interesting dress code heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Celtics.

Wiz’s John Wall on dress code for C’s rematch: ‘All black everything. A funeral’: “We’re wearing all black to the game. You know where we’re going with that,” Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. told reporters in Charlotte, North Carolina, following the Wizards’ 109-99 victory over the Hornets on Monday. (ESPN)

Chara on slumping Bruins: Players shouldn’t have to be told to work hard: “It’s commitment,” said Chara. “That’s for sure, that we need to have everybody doing that. We shouldn’t . . . at this level, at this time of the season, [have to be] asking guys to work hard. We’ve got to make sure that everybody is working hard, and everybody is paying his dues to be in the lineup and earn a spot. (CSNNE.com)

Steelers admit Patriots surprised them: “The first drive hit us by surprise,” linebacker Bud Dupree told reporters on Monday. “They came out firing and they caught us off guard. We were checking and they were checking at the same time. Hats off to that team. They had a great preparation.” (WEEI)

Ranking the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game victories: Maybe ranking them is arrogant, but hey, we’ve got nine of them to rank. For the older among us, that’s something at which to marvel. So let’s rank ‘em, while appreciating that there was a time when this would have seemed unfathomable. (Boston.com)

Patriots draw huge local television ratings in victory over Steelers: The Patriots’ 36-17 victory over the Steelers in Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game received a 51.6 household rating on Channel 4’s local broadcast, making it the second-highest-rated non-Super Bowl game in franchise history. (Boston.com)

‘I’m drunk. I’m stupid. I’m a Pats fan,’ explains Boston man accused of pulling fire alarm at Steelers hotel: Dennis Harrison was arraigned in court Monday, after being arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly pulling a false fire alarm early Sunday morning at the Boston hotel where the Pittsburgh Steelers were staying ahead of Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game. (Boston.com)