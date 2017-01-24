Road to the Super Bowl paved with postseason mismatches

With 10 playoff games in the books, the average winning margin is 15.7 points.

Chris Hogan of the Patriots carries the ball against the Steelers during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
VICTOR MATHER
New York Times News Service,
5:00 AM

With the comfortable 19- and 23-point margins of victory in the conference championship games Sunday, the playoffs so far have underwhelmed viewers hoping for exciting finishes. Is it too much to ask for a competitive Super Bowl LI?

With 10 playoff games in the books, the average winning margin is 15.7 points, up from 11.3 last season and the largest in 14 years.

Yes, there have been two close divisional-round games, the Green Bay Packers’ thriller over the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ field-goal fest over the Kansas City Chiefs. But those were the exceptions to a grim parade of uncompetitive contests. And neither the Packers nor the Steelers wound up putting up much of a fight in their conference championship games anyway.

Need some extra time for family events, snow shoveling or Candy Crushing? You could have just watched the first halves. In every playoff game, even the two close ones, the team ahead at the half won the game, capped by Sunday’s NFC championship, when the Falcons raced to a 24-0 halftime lead.

The 15.7 average margin of victory was last exceeded in 2002-03, when games leading to the Super Bowl had an average margin of 16.1. But that figure was skewed by a 41-0 blowout of the Indianapolis Colts by the New York Jets (it really was a long time ago). Three games that season were decided by three or fewer points.

This season, there have been no utter blowouts. The biggest margin was only 25 points, by the Packers over the New York Giants in the first week. There have been no memorable romps to provide variety. Just game after game of one team being significantly better than the other.

Other years in which the average margin of victory was big also had a blowout or two to pump up the total. In 2000-01, the 16.8 margin was boosted by the Giants’ 41-0 conference championship win over the Minnesota Vikings. In 1996-97, with an average of 15.9, there was a 42-14 game. In 1990-91 the average of 16.8 included scores of 41-14 and 51-3.

The New England Patriots have been installed as a 3-point favorite in the Super Bowl in two weeks, seemingly indicating the possibility of a close game. (And maybe a high-scoring one: The over/under is a record 58.)

But seven of the 10 playoff games this season had betting lines that were less than a touchdown. That didn’t produce a bunch of good games.

Sunday’s uncompetitive conference championships were the final straw for many fans. The last time both of those games ended with margins of 19 points or more was in 1978-79, when the Steelers won by 29 and the Cowboys by 28. Those blowouts led to a classic Super Bowl, though, won by Pittsburgh, 35-31. It was recently ranked the third best Super Bowl by CBS Sports and second best by Bleacher Report.

We can hope.

