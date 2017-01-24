Steelers linebacker admits Patriots ‘hit us by surprise’

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

From the opening drive of the AFC Championship, the Steelers defense was backpedaling. And as is now clear, it was partly because of the Patriots’ game plan.

“The first drive hit us by surprise,” Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “They came out firing and they caught us off guard. We were checking and they were checking at the same time. Hats off to that team. They had a great preparation.”

The Patriots’ up-tempo approach on the team’s opening drive resulted in a field goal, and Tom Brady continued to intermittently go to the no-huddle throughout the game.

Dupree ultimately concluded that it was about Brady’s audibles at the line that made a difference.

“It was more in their approach to the no huddle, the checks they made right away. It was a great job by Tom Brady.”

New England’s success on offense was ultimately the difference in a game where the Patriots nearly doubled the total yards of the Steelers’ Divisional Round opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs.