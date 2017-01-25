Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s son has his eyes set on a different kind of football

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Tom Brady’s oldest son could be another great football player when he grows up.

Though, it would be a different football than his father, according to his mother, actress Bridget Moynahan. The two celebrities dated from 2004-2006 and had a son together named Jack. As Moynahan explained in a recent interview on Live With Kelly, Jack has his eyes on other sports frontiers than his dad.

“I don’t think he wants to be either,” Moynahan said when asked if Jack wants to grow up to play in the NFL or be an actor. “I think right now he wants to be a professional soccer player. Though after the Olympics, he’s like, ‘I think I’m gonna win a gold in swimming.’ Then it was Michael Phelps, so I think he just likes awards.”

Jack, 9, is Brady’s oldest of three children. He has two children, Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4, with wife Gisele Bündchen.