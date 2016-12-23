Matt Forte is doubtful for Jets vs. Patriots

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets running back Matt Forte is doubtful to play against the New England Patriots on Saturday because of knee and shoulder injuries.

Forte has a torn meniscus in his right knee, which he played through last week. He ran for 21 yards on four carries and had a 7-yard reception while spelling Bilal Powell in New York’s 34-13 loss to Miami, but he also injured a shoulder during the game.

The 31-year-old running back didn’t practice all week because of the ailments. Powell will likely start again in his place.

Linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle) and defensive tackle Steve McLendon (hamstring) will both be sidelined for the fourth straight game.

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall (shoulder, back), defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle) and running back Khiry Robinson (lower leg) are questionable after being limited in practice all week.

