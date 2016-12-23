Vikings’ plane slides off Wisconsin runway, stuck for hours

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings’ team plane slid off a Wisconsin runway in snowy conditions Friday and became stuck in the grass, leaving players waiting for hours to get off the aircraft.

A team spokesman said there were no injuries after the landing shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Appleton International Airport. The Vikings will play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

The Vikings’ official Twitter account reported shortly after 7 p.m. Friday that ‘‘while taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck.

While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

The plane landed about 5:15 p.m. It was snowing much of the evening in Appleton, which is about 30 miles south of Green Bay.

Airport officials said that a rear wheel on the plane’s landing gear slid off the taxiway amid snowy conditions, the Post-Crescent of Appleton reported.

The airport did not have a staircase tall enough to reach the doorway of the stuck plane. Firetrucks arrived to retrieve passengers, but only two could leave the plane at a time.

Airport officials posted on Twitter that the first buses left for the team hotel in Appleton around 10:15 p.m. The buses arrived at the hotel about 15 minutes later.

after hours on the ✈️ the fire department came to get us!Never been on a fire truck b4 if u can't tell 😂. Got a little surprised. #memories pic.twitter.com/WE1OgiEG8S — Charles Johnson (@MrInkredibleXII) December 24, 2016

After 4 hours, the @Vikings' @ceeflashpee84 is officially off the plane! And he's still all smiles. pic.twitter.com/QQVJDqRM6Z — FOX Sports: PROcast (@PROcast) December 24, 2016

At least Coach Zim is making the best out of it. 🙂 #vikings pic.twitter.com/lWzWY6UtwB — MZFOUNDATION (@ZimFoundation) December 24, 2016

