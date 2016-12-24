Raiders quarterback David Carr suffers broken leg, will have surgery Sunday

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Oakland Derek Carr will have surgery Sunday for a broken right fibula and is out indefinitely.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio announced the severity of Carr’s injury after Oakland beat Indianapolis 33-25 on Saturday.

Carr was taken off the sideline by art after being hurt in the fourth quarter. Carr was twisted to the ground by Indianapolis linebacker Trent Cole on a sack with the Raiders leading 33-14. Carr stayed on the ground for several minutes in pain as trainers came out to treat him.

With the crowd chanting “M-V-P! M-V-P!” Carr limped off the field without putting any pressure on his right leg. Trainers checked him on the sideline before a cart took Carr away.

Advertisement

The Raiders have clinched their first playoff berth since 2002 and can win the division and earn a first-round bye with another win or a Kansas City loss.

Carr is the second quarterback to break his right fibula Saturday. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota broke his right leg earlier in a 38-17 loss to Jacksonville.

— Josh Dubow, reporting from Oakland, California