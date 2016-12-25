NFL playoff picture: Patriots closing in on home-field; Falcons, Texans win divisions

Falcons, Texans win divisions; Giants in.

Patriots defensive lineman Alan Branch (97) does dance moves during team warm-up before a game against the New York Jets, on Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
Patriots defensive lineman Alan Branch (97) does dance moves during team warm-up before a game against the New York Jets, on Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
TERESA M. WALKER
AP,
12:18 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The New England Patriots will have to play to win in the final game of the regular season if they want home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

The Oakland Raiders can clinch the AFC West title and a first-round bye if Kansas City loses Sunday night, though they’re much more worried about replacing quarterback Derek Carr with Matt McGloin than when they start this postseason.

Tom Brady threw for three touchdowns as the Patriots beat the Jets 41-3 to move a step from securing home-field advantage throughout. But they needed a loss or tie by Oakland to keep themselves at Foxborough until the Super Bowl. The Raiders eliminated Indianapolis by beating the Colts 33-25 , then learned Carr broke his right fibula and will have surgery Sunday, keeping him out indefinitely.

Advertisement

Atlanta beat Carolina 33-16 , then the Falcons clinched the NFC South title when New Orleans beat Tampa Bay 31-24. The Bucs’ loss also allowed the New York Giants, losers to Philadelphia on Thursday night , to clinch a wild-card spot. Atlanta now has a chance in its regular season finale to clinch a first-round bye after Seattle lost 34-31 to Arizona.

The Houston Texans beat Cincinnati on Saturday night to clinch their second straight AFC South title after the Tennessee Titans’ 38-17 loss to Jacksonville . If the Texans had lost to the Bengals, the Titans would have stayed alive for a winner-take-all showdown with Houston on Jan. 1.

The Green Bay Packers won their fifth straight to move closer to the NFC North title, eliminating Minnesota with a 38-25 victory. They moved into the lead for a wild-card berth, and now the Packers must wait to face Detroit for the division crown on Jan. 1.

The Miami Dolphins beat Buffalo 34-31 in overtime to move closer to their first playoff berth since 2008. A Denver loss to Kansas City on Sunday night would give Miami the AFC’s final wild-card berth. With Miami’s win, both Baltimore and Denver can be eliminated with losses on Christmas.

Advertisement

Washington still needs lots of help after losing control of a wild-card spot with Monday night’s loss to Carolina, but the Redskins routed Chicago 41-21 to keep them alive a bit longer.

The Bills (7-8) extended the NFL’s longest active playoff drought to 17 seasons after being eliminated by Miami.

The regular season ends Jan. 1. Here’s a closer look at the teams and scenarios:

AFC EAST

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (13-2)

Remaining schedule: at Miami on Jan. 1.

Division record: 4-1. Conference record: 10-1.

Beat the Dolphins and clinch home-field advantage throughout.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-5)

Remaining schedule: vs. New England on Jan. 1.

Division record: 4-1. Conference record: 7-4.

They got the win they had to have in Buffalo and now wait for Denver to lose or tie Sunday night to secure a wild-card spot.

Eliminated: NEW YORK JETS (4-11), BUFFALO BILLS (7-8).

___

AFC NORTH

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-5)

Remaining schedule: vs. Baltimore on Sunday, vs. Cleveland on Jan. 1.

Division record: 3-1. Conference record: 7-3.

Having already lost at Baltimore, the Steelers still can win the division title with a victory Sunday.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-6)

Remaining schedule: at Pittsburgh on Sunday, at Cincinnati on Jan. 1.

Division record: 4-0. Conference record: 7-3.

The Ravens probably must win out to win the division.

Eliminated: CINCINNATI BENGALS (5-8-1), CLEVELAND BROWNS (1-14).

___

AFC SOUTH

HOUSTON TEXANS (9-6)

Remaining schedule: at Tennessee on Jan. 1.

Division record: 5-0. Conference record: 7-4.

Tom Savage won his first career start at quarterback to help Houston clinch the division.

Eliminated: TENNESSEE TITANS (8-7), JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (3-12), INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (7-8).

Advertisement

___

AFC WEST

OAKLAND RAIDERS (12-3)

Remaining schedule: at Denver on Jan. 1.

Division record: 3-2. Conference record: 9-2.

Raiders must finish one game ahead of the Chiefs.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-4)

Remaining schedule: vs. Denver on Sunday night, at San Diego on Jan. 1.

Division record: 4-0. Conference record: 7-3.

A series sweep of Oakland gives the Chiefs a tiebreaker, but they no longer control the division race.

DENVER BRONCOS (8-6)

Remaining schedule: at Kansas City on Sunday night, vs. Oakland on Jan. 1.

Division record: 1-3. Conference record: 5-5.

The defending Super Bowl champs face a major challenge with the league’s toughest finish.

Eliminated: SAN DIEGO CHARGERS (5-10).

___

NFC EAST

DALLAS COWBOYS (12-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. Detroit on Monday night, at Philadelphia on Jan. 1.

Division record: 3-2. Conference record: 8-2.

The Cowboys have a Texas-sized home-field advantage this postseason.

NEW YORK GIANTS (10-5)

Remaining schedule: at Washington on Jan. 1.

Division record: 3-2. Conference record: 7-4.

The Giants got the help they needed without having to wait for Week 17.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS (8-6-1)

Remaining schedule: vs. New York Giants on Jan. 1.

Division record: 3-2. Conference record: 6-5.

Not eliminated, but still game back of Green Bay for second wild-card berth.

Eliminated: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (6-9).

___

NFC NORTH

DETROIT LIONS (9-5)

Remaining schedule: at Dallas on Monday night, vs. Green Bay on Jan. 1.

Division record: 2-2. Conference record: 7-3.

The Lions can win the division with a victory at Dallas and vs. Green Bay. They also are in the running for a wild card.

GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-6)

Remaining schedule: at Detroit on Jan. 1.

Division record: 4-1. Conference record: 7-4.

The Packers now sit in the second wild-card spot, but one more win makes them champions of the North.

Eliminated: CHICAGO BEARS (3-12), MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-8).

___

NFC SOUTH

ATLANTA FALCONS (10-5)

Remaining schedule: vs. New Orleans on Jan. 1.

Division record: 4-1. Conference record: 8-3.

The Falcons not only have a division title but will have a chance at a first-round bye with a win against the Saints.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-7)

Remaining schedule: vs. Carolina on Jan. 1.

Division record: 3-2. Conference record: 6-5.

The Bucs are on the outside looking in and need lots of help.

Eliminated: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (7-8), CAROLINA PANTHERS (6-9).

___

NFC WEST

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-5-1)

Remaining schedule: at San Francisco on Jan. 1.

Division record: 2-2-1. Conference record: 5-5-1.

First-round bye might be bye-bye for the Seahawks.

Eliminated: ARIZONA CARDINALS (6-8-1), LOS ANGELES RAMS (4-11), SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (2-13).

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

TOPICS: NFL New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Patriots defensive back Eric Rowe, left, intercepts a pass intended for Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
Jets gave Patriots the gift of their incompetence for Christmas December 25, 2016 | 12:33 AM
Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo goes up for a basket next to Knicks center Tyson Chandler on Dec. 25, 2011.
Boston Celtics
5 memorable Christmas games for Celtics December 24, 2016 | 10:20 PM
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick's boat was represented during his press conference December 24, 2016 | 9:41 PM
Raiders quarterback David Carr throws a pass against the Titans.
NFL
Raiders QB suffers broken leg December 24, 2016 | 9:17 PM
Patriots running backs LeGarrette Blount (29) and Dion Lewis (33) pose as wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) walks off the field after defeating the Jets.
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 41-3 win over the Jets December 24, 2016 | 7:41 PM
New England Patriots
Patriots rolling, Jets faltering as regular season nears end December 24, 2016 | 6:28 PM
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in three quarters of work against the Jets.
New England Patriots
41 thoughts on the Patriots' dismantling of the Jets December 24, 2016 | 6:15 PM
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in three quarters of work against the Jets.
New England Patriots
Patriots close in on AFC top seed with 41-3 win over Jets December 24, 2016 | 4:14 PM
New England Patriots
Tom Brady pelts Jets with snowballs in 'TB Times' December 24, 2016 | 4:09 PM
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: James White #28 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown ahead of David Harris #52 of the New York Jets during the first half at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Watch Tom Brady's perfectly weighted pass for another Patriots touchdown December 24, 2016 | 3:37 PM
Foxborough, MA 12/24/16 Patriots Matt Lengel makes 18-yard touchdown in the second quarter. New England Patriots vs. New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Watch Matt Lengel's score a touchdown with his first career catch December 24, 2016 | 2:55 PM
Foxborough, MA 12/12/16 Patriots Tom Brady congratulates teammate Martellus Bennett after he made a touchdown in the third quarter. New England Patriots play against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Jim Davis/ Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Watch Martellus Bennett climb the ladder to score against the Jets December 24, 2016 | 1:41 PM
NFL
Jets say Todd Bowles to coach from sideline vs Patriots December 24, 2016 | 12:06 PM
Meet Mac Daddy Santa.
Golf
Tiger's wild Christmas week has white Santa goatee, golf with Trump December 24, 2016 | 11:52 AM
Dont'a Hightower makes a tackle against the Ravens.
New England Patriots
Patriots inactives vs. Jets include Dont'a Hightower, Danny Amendola December 24, 2016 | 11:51 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during a game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 17, 2016.
New England Patriots
Live blog: Patriots-Jets updates from Gillette Stadium December 24, 2016 | 11:25 AM
A skier looks out over the White Mountains at Loon Mountain ski resort in November, 2016.
Skiing
New Hampshire ski areas are ready for the holiday week December 24, 2016 | 10:30 AM
NFL
Jets coach Todd Bowles rejoins team after medical scare December 24, 2016 | 9:11 AM
Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates his winning overtime goal with Boston Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin (35), Ryan Spooner (51) and David Backes (42) looking on during an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Boston Bruins
After 2-0 lead, Bruins lose to Hurricanes in overtime December 24, 2016 | 12:36 AM
NFL
Vikings' plane slides off Wisconsin runway, stuck for hours December 23, 2016 | 11:44 PM
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 23: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder takes a shot over Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at TD Garden on December 23, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Russell Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past Celtics 117-112 December 23, 2016 | 11:30 PM
Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch plants Broncos running back Justin Forsett on Dec. 18, 2016 in Denver.
New England Patriots
Alan Branch still upset about false report on drug suspension December 23, 2016 | 6:02 PM
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles watches from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
Jets coach Todd Bowles hospitalized, didn't travel with team December 23, 2016 | 5:40 PM
Frank Vatrano celebrates his goal with Bruins teammates against the Panthers on Dec. 22, 2016.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' weekly 3 stars: Welcome back, Frank Vatrano December 23, 2016 | 5:28 PM
Colts head coach Chuck Pagano talks with quarterback Andrew Luck.
New England Patriots
Here are four games Patriots fans need to keep an eye on December 23, 2016 | 5:13 PM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is tackled by Jets linebackers David Harris (52) and Darron Lee (50).
New England Patriots
Patriots’ keys to victory over the Jets December 23, 2016 | 5:07 PM
Tom Brady has led the Patriots to four straight wins since their last meeting with the Jets.
New England Patriots
Unconventional Preview: Patriots still have something to play for against Jets December 23, 2016 | 4:59 PM
New York Jets running back Matt Forte during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
NFL
Matt Forte is doubtful for Jets vs. Patriots December 23, 2016 | 3:55 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 17, 2016.
New England Patriots
Patriots-Jets prediction roundup: Welcome to playoff scenario madness December 23, 2016 | 12:25 PM
Bob Neumeier has worked at CSN for seven years.
Media
Bob Neumeier, Sean McAdam to be let go by CSN December 23, 2016 | 11:39 AM