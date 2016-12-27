NFL playoffs: Who’s In, who’s out and who’s close

Packers' Aaron Rodgers scrambles away from Minnesota Vikings' Anthony Barr on Dec. 24, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers scrambles away from Minnesota Vikings' Anthony Barr on Dec. 24, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. –AP Photo/Morry Gash
By
BENJAMIN HOFFMAN
New York Times News Service,
12:03 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The NFL has exercised its right to save the best for last in Week 17.

In perhaps the finest use to date of the league’s ability to alter its schedule in terms of prime-time viewing, the New Year’s Day matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, which is a de facto NFC North championship, has been changed from a start at 1 p.m. ET to kickoff at 8:30 p.m., maximizing the potential viewership and making everyone wait until the last game of the week to have a complete playoff bracket.

The fact that the game matters at all is a testament to the turnaround by the Packers. After Week 11 wrapped up, the Packers were 4-6, two games behind both the Lions and the Minnesota Vikings in their division and headed for a lost season. Undeterred, Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback of the Packers, vowed to “run the table” in hopes of making the playoffs, and has backed up his claims thus far with four consecutive wins.

Advertisement

The drama in the Green Bay-Detroit game only rose when the Lions lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. The door is now open for Detroit to walk away with a division title or to be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to Green Bay next week, along with a win by Washington.

Here’s a look at where the playoff races stand:

— NFC

1. Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys (13-2) have already clinched their division and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs, so they have little to play for in Week 17. It should provide the team an opportunity to get Darren McFadden some work as a No. 2 running back and could theoretically lead to some snaps for the Cowboys’ former starting quarterback Tony Romo, to keep him sharp in case he is needed down the road or perhaps to showcase him for a potential trade in the offseason.

2. Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons had not had a winning season since 2012, but they are on the verge of a first-round bye in the playoffs and home-field advantage against any team other than Dallas. It is a remarkable turnaround that can be completed with a win over New Orleans on Sunday. Even with a loss, Atlanta (10-5) could get the bye if Detroit loses its two remaining games and Seattle loses to San Francisco.

Advertisement

3. Seattle Seahawks:Losing to Arizona in Week 16 was a mistake. That, combined with the Falcons winning and Detroit losing, dropped the Seahawks from the No. 2 seed to No. 3. A win in Week 17 should not be all that challenging against lowly San Francisco, and a playoff spot is already secured by way of the NFC West title, but to get back to a first-round bye, Seattle (9-5-1) needs Atlanta to lose.

4. Detroit Lions:It is a remarkable fall for the Lions (9-6), a team that seemed to have an easy path to a division title a few weeks ago. Now a Week 17 matchup against Green Bay, a game that could have been a tune-up for the playoffs, is a must-win if Washington beats the Giants, as a Lions loss following a Redskins win would knock Detroit out of the playoffs.

5. New York Giants: The Giants (10-5) no longer have a shot at the division title or a first-round bye, but they go into Week 17 with the knowledge that no matter what happens they are the No. 5 seed, which makes them one of just two NFC teams that know their final playoff position.

6. Green Bay Packers: A win over Detroit would give the Packers (9-6) a division title, but if they lose and Washington wins, they will not make the playoffs even as a wild card.

Washington (8-6-1) would secure a playoff spot with a win over the Giants. Tampa Bay’s road is far more unlikely, as it requires a win over Carolina, a Washington loss to the Giants and a Green Bay loss to Detroit; and even if all of that that happens, the Buccaneers (8-7) will need help in the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker over Green Bay. They would most likely need Week 17 wins from Kansas City, San Francisco, Indianapolis, Dallas and Tennessee.

Advertisement

— AFC

1. New England Patriots: A win over Miami or an Oakland loss to Denver would secure the top spot and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs for the Patriots (13-2). The most interesting thing left may be how far LeGarrette Blount can stretch his franchise record for rushing touchdowns, which currently stands at 17.

2. Oakland Raiders: It was hard to celebrate an important win in Week 16 for the Raiders, since Derek Carr, the team’s quarterback and MVP candidate, broke his fibula and is out for the remainder of the season. A win over Denver or a loss by Kansas City would secure a first-round bye, giving the Raiders (12-3) some extra time to get Matt McCloin as many reps as possible as the first-team quarterback. A loss, combined with a Chiefs victory, would drop the Raiders to the wild-card round.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers: It will be hard for Pittsburgh (10-5) to be all that motivated since the Steelers have already secured a playoff spot and do not have a chance to get a first-round bye. Even with that, a loss to Cleveland, winners of just one game this season, seems highly unlikely.

4. Houston Texans: Locked in as perhaps the worst division winners in the NFL, the Texans (9-6) will use a Week 17 matchup against Tennessee (8-7) to figure out their quarterback situation after Tom Savage hardly seemed like an upgrade over Brock Osweiler last week.

5. Kansas City Chiefs: The worst case for the Chiefs (11-4) is a wild-card spot, but they could rise to division champions and a first-round bye if they beat San Diego and Oakland loses to Denver. Regardless of position, the Chiefs have to be considered one of the top playoff teams in either conference based on their recent play.

6. Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins (10-5) are guaranteed a wild-card spot, but with New England probably putting in some effort to lock down the No. 1 seed, a win in Week 17 seems unlikely. Regardless, Matt Moore, the quarterback, and Jay Ajayi, their top running back, have done a good job of making Miami watchable in recent weeks.

In the hunt: No one. All six teams have been determined, and the only thing on the line is seeding.

TOPICS: NFL New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Jets' Buster Skrine tackles Patriots' Julian Edelman at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots
How the Patriots can improve in January December 27, 2016 | 9:53 AM
City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris (84) celebrates with teammates after he caught a touchdown ball against the Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
New England Patriots
Ranking the contenders in the AFC playoffs December 27, 2016 | 9:46 AM
Former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez appears with defense attorney Jose Baez during a hearing at Suffolk Superior Court, Tuesday, Dec, 20, 2016, in Boston. Hernandez, who is serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, is charged in the 2012 slayings of two men outside a Boston nightclub.
Crime
Aaron Hernandez back in court ahead of double murder trial December 27, 2016 | 7:36 AM
Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney is lifted by teammate Elijah Johnson (76) after his 2-yard reception for a touchdown during the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game against Maryland, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
College Sports
BC builds lead, holds off Maryland for 36-30 win December 26, 2016 | 6:48 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are 13-2 heading into Sunday's final regular-season game.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick isn’t giving much thought to resting starters December 26, 2016 | 5:01 PM
College Sports
UConn fires football coach after 3-9 third season December 26, 2016 | 4:36 PM
A general view of the shirt and NFL logo of referee Gene Steratore before an NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Cleveland. The Bengals won 23-10. (AP Photo/David Richard)
NFL
Missed calls aplenty, and the NFL is looking for fixes December 26, 2016 | 4:28 PM
This Dec. 20, 2016 photo shows the ice surface at the Union Arena in Woodstock, Vt. Organizers want to make the arena the nation’s first skating rink to go “net zero” on energy, meaning no costs spent on electricity or heating fuel. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)
Local News
Ice rinks across the country fight enemy No. 1: Energy bills December 26, 2016 | 9:05 AM
Connecticut's Kia Nurse reacts against Texas, on Dec. 4, 2016.
College Sports
UConn women say 'Nah' to rebuilding year December 25, 2016 | 10:24 PM
Boston Celtics
Celtics withstand Knicks' late rally for Christmas win December 25, 2016 | 2:41 PM
Boston College football players run onto the field before a game against Louisville at Alumni Stadium on Nov. 5, 2016.
College Sports
Motor City Bowl: 5 things to watch when BC battles Maryland in Detroit December 25, 2016 | 9:54 AM
Bills head coach Rex Ryan talks to players before a game against the Dolphins on Dec. 24, 2016.
NFL
Which NFL coaches are on the hot seat? December 25, 2016 | 9:36 AM
Boston College head coach Steve Addazio watches the play of his team against Florida State.
College Sports
Bowl game means plenty to Boston College December 25, 2016 | 9:24 AM
Patriots defensive back Eric Rowe, left, intercepts a pass intended for Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
Jets gave Patriots the gift of their incompetence for Christmas December 25, 2016 | 12:33 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) reaches the ball across the goal line for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. The Steelers won 31-27. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
NFL
NFL playoff picture: Steelers win AFC North, Broncos out December 25, 2016 | 12:18 AM
Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (C) is sacked by Patriots Jabaal Sheard (R) and Patrick Chung (L) at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots
Patriots feast on another young quarterback December 24, 2016 | 10:35 PM
NHL
Hockey catches up to coach, 25 years after death December 24, 2016 | 10:24 PM
Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo goes up for a basket next to Knicks center Tyson Chandler on Dec. 25, 2011.
Boston Celtics
5 memorable Christmas games for Celtics December 24, 2016 | 10:20 PM
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick's boat was represented during his press conference December 24, 2016 | 9:41 PM
Raiders quarterback David Carr throws a pass against the Titans.
NFL
Raiders QB suffers broken leg December 24, 2016 | 9:17 PM
Patriots running backs LeGarrette Blount (29) and Dion Lewis (33) pose as wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) walks off the field after defeating the Jets.
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 41-3 win over the Jets December 24, 2016 | 7:41 PM
New England Patriots
Patriots rolling, Jets faltering as regular season nears end December 24, 2016 | 6:28 PM
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in three quarters of work against the Jets.
New England Patriots
41 thoughts on the Patriots' dismantling of the Jets December 24, 2016 | 6:15 PM
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in three quarters of work against the Jets.
New England Patriots
Patriots close in on AFC top seed with 41-3 win over Jets December 24, 2016 | 4:14 PM
New England Patriots
Tom Brady pelts Jets with snowballs in 'TB Times' December 24, 2016 | 4:09 PM
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: James White #28 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown ahead of David Harris #52 of the New York Jets during the first half at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Watch Tom Brady's perfectly weighted pass for another Patriots touchdown December 24, 2016 | 3:37 PM
Foxborough, MA 12/24/16 Patriots Matt Lengel makes 18-yard touchdown in the second quarter. New England Patriots vs. New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Watch Matt Lengel's score a touchdown with his first career catch December 24, 2016 | 2:55 PM
Foxborough, MA 12/12/16 Patriots Tom Brady congratulates teammate Martellus Bennett after he made a touchdown in the third quarter. New England Patriots play against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Jim Davis/ Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Watch Martellus Bennett climb the ladder to score against the Jets December 24, 2016 | 1:41 PM
NFL
Jets say Todd Bowles to coach from sideline vs Patriots December 24, 2016 | 12:06 PM
Meet Mac Daddy Santa.
Golf
Tiger's wild Christmas week has white Santa goatee, golf with Trump December 24, 2016 | 11:52 AM