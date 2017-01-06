Jarvis Landry fined $48K for TD celebration in Patriots-Dolphins game

By
The Associated Press
AP,
5:48 PM

Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry after scoring a touchdown against the Patriots on Sunday, January 1. —Lynne Sladky / AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Jarvis Landry’s post-touchdown celebration in a game against New England last weekend came with a hefty price tag: The NFL fined the Miami Dolphins wide receiver $48,618.

Half the fine was for grabbing his crotch. The other half was for spiking his helmet after he bounced off a linebacker to score on an 8-yard catch just before halftime of Miami’s 35-14 loss to the Patriots .

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was fined $12,154 for celebrating a touchdown score against Detroit with a 360-degree dunk over the goal post, a move the league outlawed a couple of years ago.

Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin was docked $18,231 for unnecessary roughness in the fourth quarter of Oakland’s 24-6 loss at Denver that cost the Raiders a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Avoiding a fine for his actions in that game was Broncos All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib, who snatched the gold chain off wide receiver Michael Crabtree’s neck in the first half.

Also avoiding a fine was Seattle’s Jarran Reed, who was ejected for throwing a punch with about five minutes left in the Seahawks’ 25-23 win over the 49ers.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

TOPICS: NFL New England Patriots
