Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter arrested after game

By
JOE MANDAK
AP,
updated on January 9, 2017

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Joey Porter, after he was arrested Sunday. —Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety via AP

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Pro Bowl linebacker and current Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was charged early Monday with assaulting a doorman at a bar and a police officer who intervened hours after the team’s wild card win over the Miami Dolphins.

The altercation happened at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, following the Steelers’ 30-12 home victory over the Dolphins in the opening round of the NFL playoffs. Pittsburgh placed Porter on leave during a review. The Steelers visit Kansas City in the divisional round of the playoffs next weekend.

According to a criminal complaint, Officer Paul Abel was working security at another nearby bar when he was told by an off-duty officer that the doorman at The Flats on Carson Street was being threatened by a Steeler.

Advertisement

Abel said he arrived to find the doorman refusing to let Porter — who appeared to be intoxicated — into the club.

‘‘Last time you were here, you threatened to kill me,’’ Abel overheard the doorman saying to Porter. ‘‘You need to leave. You are not getting in.’’ Police didn’t elaborate on the context of the remark.

Abel, the 5-foot-6, 145-pound officer who filed the complaint, said Porter, 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, ignored him when he asked what was going on and grabbed him by the arms and lifted him off the ground. The doorman, described as 6 foot and 195 pounds, wasn’t aggressive with Porter and had his hands in his pockets, according to the complaint.

Abel said he pulled Porter away from the doorman, according to the complaint. That’s when Porter grabbed the officer’s wrists ‘‘so tightly that I could not pull them away from him, no matter how hard I tried,’’ the complaint said.

Porter backed away but then refused to put his hands behind his back.

Porter eventually allowed himself to be handcuffed but yelled, ‘‘You’re lying, I never touched you,’’ as Abel arrested him, the complaint said.

Porter was charged with aggravated assault on the officer, simple assault on the doorman, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, defiant trespass and public drunkenness. Physical contact with a police officer is automatically charged as aggravated assault in Pennsylvania, even if the nature of the alleged conduct would constitute simple assault against a regular citizen.

Advertisement

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Porter, who posted $25,000 bond and faces a preliminary hearing Jan. 19 in Pittsburgh City Court.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement that the club is continuing to gather information and will communicate with the NFL, as required by the Personal Conduct Policy.

Porter, the Steelers’ outside linebackers coach, spent 13 seasons as a linebacker with Pittsburgh, Miami and Arizona. He went to the Pro Bowl four times, three with the Steelers, while playing there from 1999 to 2006, and once with Miami. He also starred on the Steelers’ 2006 Super Bowl championship team.

___

This story has been corrected to show that police now say Porter is charged with disorderly conduct, not terroristic threats, among other charges.

TOPICS: NFL Crime
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 02: Chicago Cubs fans celebrate outside Wrigley Field after the Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the 2016 World Series on November 2, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs 8-7 victory landed them their first World Series title since 1908. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
MLB
18-month sentence given to rooftop owner who cheated Cubs January 9, 2017 | 8:24 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone watches from the sideline during the team's NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis. According to a person familiar with the search, the Jaguars are planning to offer Marrone their head coaching job. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not confirmed the hiring. ESPN first reported Marrone had been chosen to replace Gus Bradley, who was fired in late November after going 14-48 in three-plus seasons. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)
NFL
Jaguars hire Doug Marrone as coach, bring back Tom Coughlin January 9, 2017 | 7:26 PM
Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) runs against Packers outside linebacker Julius Peppers (56) during the second half of an NFC wild-card game on Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.
NFL
NFL ratings down 7 percent for wild-card playoff round of routs January 9, 2017 | 4:52 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, left, talks with defensive coordinator Matt Patricia before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots coordinators acknowledged Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, that they had participated in interviews about head coaching vacancies over the weekend, but neither specified which teams they met with. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
New England Patriots
Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia interview for jobs, focus on Texans January 9, 2017 | 4:18 PM
College Sports
UConn stays on top in AP women's poll January 9, 2017 | 2:00 PM
Boston Bruins' David Backes (42), Brandon Carlo (25) and Brad Marchand (63) celebrate Carlo's goal against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' week ahead: Backes returns to old stomping grounds January 9, 2017 | 1:09 PM
Tom Brady in a Funny or Die video.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady makes sleep-inducing whale sounds in latest 'Funny or Die' appearance January 9, 2017 | 12:53 PM
Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday catching a quick nap on the Nantucket Ferry Sunday.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick catches some Zs on the Nantucket Ferry during the bye week January 9, 2017 | 10:49 AM
Bruins players stand on the ice during a memorial tribute to Bruins legend Milt Schmidt on Jan. 5, 2017.
NHL
Here are 7 fixes to improve the NHL January 9, 2017 | 8:57 AM
Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick of the Patriots shake hands at the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on January 2016.
New England Patriots
Patriots among biggest playoff favorites in 40 years January 9, 2017 | 8:46 AM
Manny Ramirez acknowledges applause from the Fenway Crowd in 2008.
Boston Red Sox
Manny Ramirez to make comeback in Japan January 8, 2017 | 11:15 PM
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) greets fans after Clemson defeated Ohio State 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal on Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
College Sports
How Clemson can beat Alabama January 8, 2017 | 9:36 PM
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFC wild-card game against the Giants.
NFL
Packers vs. Cowboys / Seahawks vs Falcons / Patriots vs Texans / Steelers vs. Chiefs January 8, 2017 | 8:58 PM
LeGarrette Blount breaks loose for a long touchdown run during the fourth quarter against the Texans in the teams' first matchup of the season.
New England Patriots
5 things Patriots fans should know about the Texans January 8, 2017 | 6:58 PM
College Sports
Got $1,599? That's the price for a ticket to the national title game January 8, 2017 | 5:16 PM
Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) runs into the end zone ahead of Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (24) the Patriots' 27-0 win in September.
New England Patriots
Bring on the Texans: 11 thoughts on the AFC playoffs so far January 8, 2017 | 4:50 PM
Brock Osweiler is sacked by Jabaal Sheard and Trey Flowers in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' win over the Texans earlier in the 2016 season.
New England Patriots
The Patriots will play the Texans in the Divisional round January 8, 2017 | 4:22 PM
A view of the Frozen Fenway setup before the puck dropped on Sunday's games.
Sports News
It was a perfect day for Frozen Fenway January 8, 2017 | 3:26 PM
NFL
The Giants warmed up shirtless on Lambeau Field in 13-degree weather January 8, 2017 | 3:23 PM
NBA
76ers beat Nets for 10th win to match last season's total January 8, 2017 | 2:42 PM
Danny Ainge during a July 2015 press conference.
Boston Celtics
Ainge: We are exploring trade options with Brooklyn pick January 8, 2017 | 2:00 PM
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, Bill Belichick, and Romeo Crennel celebrate after the Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX.
New England Patriots
Every coordinator Bill Belichick has lost to head coaching hires January 8, 2017 | 1:45 PM
Tom Brady chooses which social media he will join.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady joins Instagram with dramatic reveal video January 8, 2017 | 11:24 AM
College Sports
Plymouth State hires 1st female athletic director January 8, 2017 | 11:23 AM
Skiing
Shiffrin wins World Cup slalom despite skiing over broken gate January 8, 2017 | 9:21 AM
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 file photo, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws against Ohio State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal in Glendale, Ariz. For the second straight season, the Clemson and Alabama will meet for the College Football Playoff championship. While it's safe to assume quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jalen Hurts will play pivotal roles in the game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, you never know who will emerge as a star on the big stage, especially with the most talented rosters in college football facing off.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
College Sports
Alabama vs Clemson II: Key matchups that will decide the national title January 8, 2017 | 7:00 AM
The Dolphins play the Pittsburgh Steelers in a playoff game on Sunday.
NFL
How'd they do it? Stats don't reflect Dolphins' success January 8, 2017 | 7:00 AM
NFL
Rumbling again, Thomas Rawls leads Seattle past Detroit 26-6 January 8, 2017 | 12:33 AM
Boston Bruins
Marchand, Rask lead Bruins over Panthers 4-0 January 7, 2017 | 11:28 PM
Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans' Dante Cunningham (33) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart seizes opportunity as Celtics beat Pelicans January 7, 2017 | 11:08 PM