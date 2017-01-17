Mike Tomlin: Antonio Brown ‘foolish’ to livestream postgame locker room

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin watches from the sideline during the second half of the divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. –Charlie Riedel / AP
By
WILL GRAVES
AP,
updated on January 17, 2017

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The father in Mike Tomlin regrets the language he used to describe the New England Patriots during the postgame speech Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown opted to livestream on social media after a taut playoff victory over Kansas City.

The coach in Tomlin has just as big an issue with one of his team’s biggest stars forcing the Steelers to talk about something other than trying to find a way to finally beat Tom Brady when it counts.

A characteristically blunt Tomlin called Brown’s decision to broadcast to the world more than 17 minutes of Pittsburgh’s giddy locker room celebration — a move that caught Tomlin using a handful of profanities — “foolish,” ”selfish” and “inconsiderate.”

Advertisement

“Not only is it a violation of our policy, it’s a violation of league policy, both of which he knows,” Tomlin said Tuesday.

“So there are consequences to be dealt with from his perspective. We will punish him. We won’t punish us.”

Tomlin took responsibility for his choice of words, though he was unaware of being filmed as he spoke.

During Tomlin’s post-game remarks, he attached an expletive to the Patriots, who earned a full day’s head start on preparing for the Steelers by virtue of beating Houston on Saturday night, 24 hours before Pittsburgh outlasted Kansas City 18-16.

“The responsibility associated with being in this thing, just from a role model standpoint, it’s something that I personally embrace,” Tomlin said.

“It’s something that we as a team and organization embrace. So that’s why the language, specifically, in terms of the content, is regrettable.”

So, too, is the action of the talented if sporadically diva-like Brown. The former sixth-round pick has evolved from a raw project into one of the NFL’s best wide receivers.

This season he became only the second player in league history to post four consecutive 100-catch seasons.

His work ethic is universally lauded even as his Q-rating has skyrocketed. Brown can be found on TV pitching everything from soda to credit cards to video games.

Advertisement

The player who — for reasons he hasn’t yet disclosed — occasionally refers to himself as “Ronald ” also has a devoted social media presence, with more than 1.5 million following on Instagram and an additional 650,000 on Facebook, many of whom got an eyeful and an earful as the Steelers celebrated their first trip to the AFC title game in six years.

While Tomlin has “very little concern” about the content of the video, he has plenty of concern over Brown’s lack of judgment.

“You wear on your teammates when they routinely have to answer questions about things that aren’t preparation or football-related,” Tomlin said.

“It’s our desire for him and for everyone to be great teammates, as well as great players. He is a great player. He is a hardworking player. He is respected, largely, in the locker room for those things. But incidences such as this don’t help him in that regard.”

The Steelers have grown accustomed to Brown’s flights of fancy, whether it’s posing for the Mannequin challenge while meeting with reporters, wearing eye-opening (and fine threatening) cleats or doing over-the-top touchdown celebrations.

The fallout this time around has been mixed. Long snapper Greg Warren said Monday that “AB is AB, he can do what he wants to do.”

Ben Roethlisberger expressed disappointment in Brown during the quarterback’s weekly appearance on 93.7 The Fan.

Either way, the fact that both were forced to respond to questions about Brown before the biggest game of the season only reinforces Tomlin’s point, though Tomlin stressed that Brown is hardly the only athlete capable of becoming a distraction.

Advertisement

“Those things don’t apply exclusively to Antonio,” Tomlin said. “It’s a global thing in regards to professional sports. I think that’s why often times you see great players move around from team to team.

“And I definitely don’t want that to be his story. I am sure he doesn’t want that to be his story. So, he has to address these things that put him and us in positions from time to time, in settings such as this, where it needs to be addressed.”

Tomlin didn’t outline the internal discipline Brown faces other than to say it will not affect his availability this weekend.

New England (15-2) pulled away from the Steelers (13-5) in the second half of a 27-16 victory in Pittsburgh on Oct. 23, a game Roethlisberger missed while recovering from surgery on his left knee.

Roethlisberger will be around this time. And so will Brown, who will almost certainly have his phone’s camera turned off late Sunday evening regardless of the outcome.

“He has to grow from this,” Tomlin said. “He has to.”

NOTES: LB James Harrison is dealing with shoulder and triceps injuries and could be limited early in the week. … TE Ladarius Green remains in the concussion protocol more than three weeks after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit against Cincinnati.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

TOPICS: NFL New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after the Patriots defeated the Houston Texans 34-16 in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Patriots are happy to be home for AFC title game January 17, 2017 | 7:40 PM
GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 30: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots walks away from Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after shaking hands following the NFL game at Lambeau Field on November 30, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Patriots 26-21.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady gushed about Aaron Rodgers January 17, 2017 | 3:08 PM
Kansas City Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher during a game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Sports News
Angry Chiefs fans mistook a Boston meteorologist for a football player on Twitter January 17, 2017 | 2:34 PM
TD Garden is quickly changed from hockey to basketball.
Sports News
Watch TD Garden workers seamlessly switch from hockey to basketball in this time lapse January 17, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Boston, MA 1-16-17: The Bruins were already down 4-0 in the third perod when head coach Claude Julien standing behind the bench became irate after a penalty call went against Anton Blidh (not pictured). The fans behind him stare at the scoreboard as they watch the replay. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: dupont topic: Bruins-Islanders
Boston Bruins
Bruins week ahead: Bruins look to bounce back after ugly loss January 17, 2017 | 1:17 PM
Roger Goodell won't be at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
New England Patriots
Roger Goodell won't attend the AFC Championship in Foxborough January 17, 2017 | 11:50 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels walk together during warm-ups before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Josh McDaniels withdraws from consideration in 49ers head coach search January 17, 2017 | 9:30 AM
Croatia's Ivo Karlovic celebrates after defeating Argentina's Horacio Zeballos during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Tennis
Karlovic smacks 75 aces, sets long match mark at Aussie Open January 17, 2017 | 8:18 AM
Logan Ryan had seven tackles Saturday against the Texans in arguably the best game of his career.
New England Patriots
Patriots defense deserves credit for its success January 17, 2017 | 7:37 AM
NBA
Warriors rout defending champion Cavaliers 126-91 in rematch January 17, 2017 | 12:26 AM
Boston Celtics
Thomas' big 4th quarter carries Celtics past Hornets, 108-98 January 16, 2017 | 11:05 PM
New England Patriots
Steelers downplay Tomlin's vulgar description of Patriots January 16, 2017 | 10:50 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
New England Patriots
Patriots face different Steelers team with healthy Big Ben January 16, 2017 | 6:58 PM
Foxborough MA 10/2/16 New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick working with a tablet on the sidelines during second quarter action agaisnt the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday October 1, 2016. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick had a classic response to Mike Tomlin video January 16, 2017 | 6:40 PM
Theo Epstein reacts to the position President Obama thinks he would fit in politics.
Sports News
President Obama has a political position in mind for Theo Epstein January 16, 2017 | 3:54 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
New England Patriots
The debate is over. Bill Belichick is the greatest NFL coach ever. January 16, 2017 | 3:51 PM
Boston Bruins
Bruins pull Rask in 4-0 loss to Islanders January 16, 2017 | 3:39 PM
Mike Tomlin watches action from the sideline.
New England Patriots
Mike Tomlin's words won't help Steelers against the Patriots January 16, 2017 | 2:34 PM
Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) passes behind Atlanta Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Atlanta. Boston won 103-101. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Kelly Olynyk finally finds a rhythm January 16, 2017 | 2:13 PM
NFL
Chiefs' Andy Reid believes holding should have been no-call January 16, 2017 | 1:54 PM
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy,, right, rushes against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, left, and free safety Earl Thomas last week.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady responded to Earl Thomas saying he has 'easiest route' January 16, 2017 | 10:22 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on the sideline during the first quarter vs. the Patriots.
New England Patriots
Here's what Mike Tomlin really thinks of the Patriots January 16, 2017 | 10:20 AM
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass against the Chiefs during the second half in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.
New England Patriots
Steelers edge Chiefs to advance to face Patriots in AFC title game January 15, 2017 | 11:38 PM
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 13: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Dennis Schroder #17 of the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on January 13, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas says he didn’t talk trash about Dennis Schroder’s mom January 15, 2017 | 4:12 PM
Logan Ryan had seven tackles Saturday against the Texans in arguably the best game of his career.
New England Patriots
5 reasons the Patriots beat the Texans January 15, 2017 | 11:34 AM
Vince Wilfork
New England Patriots
Vince Wilfork says goodbye to Patriots fans with likelihood of retirement January 15, 2017 | 8:09 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on in the first half against the Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
Fixing mistakes key for Patriots heading into AFC title game January 15, 2017 | 3:11 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after defeating the Texans.
New England Patriots
Patriots make plenty of mistakes, but not enough to lose to Texans January 15, 2017 | 2:36 AM
Brock Osweiler of the Texans reacts in the second half against the Patriots during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
Brock Osweiler, Texans couldn't avoid mistakes in loss to Patriots January 15, 2017 | 1:59 AM
Julian Edelman talks to Tom Brady in the second half against the Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady: 'We're going to have to play better than we played tonight' January 15, 2017 | 1:29 AM