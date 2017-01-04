Freeskiing, snowboarding competition coming this week to Waterville Valley

WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. (AP) — The Waterville Valley Resort in New Hampshire is hosting one stop of a U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association competition for junior athletes from the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Great Britain.

The Toyota Revolution Tour for freeskiing and snowboarding is returning to the East Coast after a five-year hiatus.

It’s coming to Waterville Valley Jan. 8-13. The resort is the only destination in New England to host the Rev Tour since 2012.

Established in 2004, the Rev Tour is focused toward athletes ages 13 to 19. Top winners may earn an invite to be part of the U.S. Grand Prix, Junior Worlds, and other events.