David Ortiz requests moment of silence for his friend Craig Sager
"R.I.P. My friend."
After news broke Thursday that NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager had died after a long battle with cancer, numerous athletes and others, including Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Isaiah Thomas, and Vice President Joe Biden, expressed their great admiration for Sager and their sadness at his passing.
Among them was recently retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, who asked for a moment of silence for his friend.
“Go to heaven my friend and give everyone the love that you share with us down here on [Earth],” Ortiz wrote.
