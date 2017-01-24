Freezing rain, sleet closes schools, challenges drivers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A mix of snow and freezing rain closed numerous schools and made for difficult driving in northern New England on Tuesday.

Some snow fell across the region, but the big challenge on the roads Tuesday morning was ice and strong winds, with gusts to 35 mph. Highway speeds were lowered to 45 mph.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation said a number of vehicles slid off highways. There was a multi-car crash on the northbound Everett Turnpike in Nashua, and a road closed in Belmont due to a fallen tree and downed power lines. No injuries were reported. Department spokesman Bill Boynton summed it up: “Very difficult weather conditions that were constantly changing.”

Docked boats were smacking into one another in Rye Harbor, New Hampshire.

More than 5,000 customers were without power in Maine, where the Legislature canceled all hearings and meetings, and some municipalities, including Portland, closed City Hall for non-essential staff due to very icy conditions.

The University of New Hampshire canceled classes on what was to be the first day of the spring semester.

Winter storm watches and advisories were issued Monday night through Tuesday with more rain and freezing rain expected.

Warmer weather was forecast for Wednesday, with a return to colder temperatures and scattered snow showers expected later in the week.