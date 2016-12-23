Weekend weather: What you need to know for every activity you have planned

With Christmas Eve and the start of Hanukkah on Saturday, the holiday travel season is already in full force. The good news for New England is that the weather will mainly cooperate over the next five days with some minor issues, but none of them so large as to have a great impact on travel.

If you’re hitting the roads this weekend…

Dry weather all day Friday is followed by some rain on Saturday with a return to dry, seasonably mild weather for Christmas. The chart below gives you an idea of when to expect issues on the roads, even the minor ones.

Some minor weather issues will occur through Tuesday —Dave Epstein

If you’re going skiing…

Cold weather and natural snow has brought an early start to ski season across much of northern New England. While I don’t see any big storms on the horizon, cold air and some light snow will make for good ski conditions through the weekend. There may be some light snow or perhaps a mix on Monday.

If you’re playing any field games or winter golf…

Bare ground has returned to many areas, and Christmas Day will be a good one for golfing by December standards. Clouds and some rain showers Saturday make that the less desirable day.

If you’re hiking or walking or running…

Saturday has showers in the forecast, but Christmas is picture perfect with sunshine and pleasant temperatures for late December. The image below shows how temperatures change this weekend.

If you’re running errands or doing some last-minute Christmas shopping…

Saturday looks cloudy with showers or even a steady rain developing.

If you’re going to the Patriots Game…

Tailgating and game weather will a bit wet for Saturday’s 1 p.m. game. Look for showers or a steady rain possible before the game, that will be ending during the first half. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

I will be updating the forecast on Twitter @growingwisdom throughout the weekend.