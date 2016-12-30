Weekend weather: What you need to know for every activity you have planned

The last day of 2016 and the first one of 2017 will bring seasonable temperatures.

Delainy Delagnes, 16, of San Francisco, shows off her skating abilities at City Hall Plaza on Dec. 21, 2016. –Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe
By
5:00 AM

After Thursday’s rain and snow, the weather will be a lot calmer on Friday. It will remain quite breezy and feel colder than the upper 30s, which will be the actual high.

High pressure is now in control. This will set up a tranquil period without much rain or snow in the forecast, but it won’t be perfectly dry because of one small issue: New Year’s Eve will bring a weak weather system through the region, meaning a few rain or snow showers. Most snow will be confined to the western and northern areas.

If you’re hitting the road this weekend…

Dry roads will generally be the rule all weekend, though roads could be a bit slippery on Saturday night thanks to a bit of snow across interior and northern New England. I don’t think the snow will be a factor in most of southern New England.

If you’re heading out for New Year’s Eve…

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, expect temperatures to be just above freezing. Plan for those temperatures to remain steady or slowly rise. At midnight, we’ll usher in the New Year with temperatures in the mid 30s. This will be quite comfortable for the first few hours of 2017.

Temperatures Saturday will reach the mid 30s, it will be warmer Sunday in the lower 40s
Temperatures on Saturday will reach the mid 30s. It will be warmer on Sunday—in the lower 40s. —NOAA

If you’re going skiing…

This will be the best weekend of the season so far for skiing in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The conditions will be ideal because of that more-than-foot of snow received Thursday in northern New England. The slopes might also get a coating to an inch of new snow on Saturday night, which would only make the skiing that much better.

If you’re playing any field games or winter golf…

Courses should dry out nicely on Friday and remain that way through the weekend. There might be a few light showers Saturday night across Cape Cod, but I don’t expect any issues.

If you’re going hiking or running…

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature dry conditions. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 30s, and Sunday’s will reach the lower 40s. Note that, while sunset is getting later, it’s still before 4:30. Sunrise is very late—around 7:15.

If you’re running errands…

Saturday and Sunday will feature dry roads and bright skies. There won’t be any weather issues.

I will be updating the forecast on Twitter @growingwisdom throughout the weekend.

TOPICS: Weather Wisdom
