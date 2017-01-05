Here’s how much snow to expect Friday and Saturday

Boston’s Public Garden on December 17, 2016. —John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

Get ready for the cold white stuff.

The next couple of days bring two chances of snow to the region, especially over southeastern Massachusetts. That part of the region will also probably see the highest totals after both systems have left the area by late Saturday.

The first system will bring some flurries or light snow to Boston early Friday morning, though I don’t expect more than a coating to an inch around Boston and down toward Providence. This is a very minor event, and the further north or west of Boston you are, the less chance you’ll have at seeing snow at all. Meanwhile, places along the New Hampshire border will probably see some dim sunshine in the morning.

Cape Cod and the islands will probably get the brunt of it, as 1 to 3 inches of snow are likely to fall there Friday morning — enough to potentially call out the plows. However, this won’t be a heavy wet snow because there isn’t any warm air involved. The islands may see 4 to 5 inches in some areas.

Little snow is expected north of Boston. One to 3 inches is most likely over the southern part of Cape Cod and the islands. —Dave Epstein / @growingwisdom

This first system will leave the region quickly: Radar predictions show the snow moving into the region just before sunrise Friday and exiting by noon. Temperatures will be seasonably cold, in the mid 20s to lower 30s north to south, with sunshine breaking through the clouds.

Radar forecasts indicate snow won’t last very long Friday morning. Credit: Weatherbell Analytics

On Saturday, our attention turns to a new weather system. This low-pressure area will take a similar track to Friday’s but will be stronger and bring more snow. It will begin falling about noon on Saturday and end overnight, and could amount to more than 6 inches.

A winter storm watch is posted for much of eastern Massachusetts, including Boston.

This means travel Saturday afternoon will be affected, and you should plan on a moderate snowstorm for much of the area east of Route 495. There will be more information coming in today, and the forecast will be refined as that data is evaluated.

Behind this second system, cold air will rush back into the area for a pair of cold days Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will become quite mild by the middle of next week, when a 50-degree day isn’t out of the question.

