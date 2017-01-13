Weekend weather: What you need to know for every activity you have planned

The thaw is over and colder air is blowing in.

A jogger runs along the Charles River past the Boston skyline on cold winter day in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 8, 2015. Schools in Chicago, Boston and other large cities closed on Thursday as sub-zero temperatures and bitter winds gripped central and eastern United States for a third day and meteorologists warned there was little relief in sight. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT CITYSCAPE TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
–Brian Snyder / Reuters
By
5:00 AM

Bundle up and take out those sunglasses, New Englanders. This weekend is shaping up to be dry, sunny and quite cold.

High pressure blowing in from Canada will keep the Boston area dry and storm-free, with an ocean gale remaining well off the coast. It will be quite cold on Saturday with highs ranging from only near 10 across northern New England ski areas to the upper 20s over Cape Cod and the islands. Sunday this same high pressure will keep the area sunny and dry again, with temperatures 5 to 8 degrees warmer.

After a record-setting thaw on Thursday, the snow that covered the ground vanished almost as quickly as it arrived. But skiers shouldn’t fret: Across northern New England, the snow packs were deeper and the air wasn’t as warm. There’s still plenty of good snow cover on the trails.

Advertisement

 

A storm passes south of New England this weekend —Tropical Tidbits

If you’re hitting the roads this weekend…

Cold weather Saturday means temperatures well below freezing all day. —Tropical Tidbits

Unlike last weekend, this weekend brings dry roads and simply cold temperatures.  Remember to take the sunglasses as solar glare continues to be an issue during much of the daylight hours.

If you’re heading to Logan Airport…

I don’t see any weather related issues for the long holiday weekend. There may be some delays Saturday around the Washington, D.C., area from some light snow, that’s the system missing us this weekend.

Sunday will be less cold than Saturday with highs above freezing. —Tropical Tidbits

If you’re going skiing…

Cold temperatures, typical for January, mean plenty of good skiing this weekend. You will find the best skiing in northern New England where the recent thaw had less impact. You will notice plenty of bare ground on your way to the ski slopes, but bases of up to 3 feet will make for an enjoyable holiday weekend.

If you’re going to the Patriots game…

The game is at night and it will be quite chilly. Look for temperatures in the 20s before the game for tailgating and in the low 20s by the end of the fourth quarter. There won’t be any snow.

If you’re playing any field games or winter golf…

Snow is gone in southern New England, providing an opportunity for some outdoor games.  Temperatures Saturday won’t reach freezing, but by Sunday it will be back in the mid-30s.  Frozen ground means lots of bouncing of golf balls.

If you’re going hiking or running…

Advertisement

Running in January can be a challenge with snow on the ground, but this weekend the cold on Saturday is the biggest weather challenge.  Temperatures stay below freezing all day Saturday.

I will be updating the forecast on Twitter @growingwisdom throughout the weekend.

TOPICS: Weather Wisdom
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Boston-01/12/2017- Sarah Coughlin from Dorchester practice her yoga routine on a dock on the Charles River Esplanade. The temperature reached 60 degrees in Boston, one degree shy of the record, as people came out to enjoy the warm january weather. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
Northeast warming more rapidly than most of US January 13, 2017 | 8:34 AM
Boston-01/12/2017- Paul Mueller from Houston, TX skated in his t-shirt on the watery ice of the Boston Common Frog Pond. The temperature reached 60 degrees in Boston, one degree shy of the record, as people came out to enjoy the warm january weather. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
New England basks in record-setting high temps in January thaw January 12, 2017 | 2:50 PM
In this picture taken on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, a man passes behind a frozen glass of a mountain hut, on Vodno Mountain, South of Skopje, Macedonia. Snow and freezing temperature as low as -28 degrees Celsius (-18 Fahrenheit) chained this Balkan country during the weekend. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Local News
Brrrrr, it's cold out there in northern New England January 9, 2017 | 10:44 AM
Boston-01/07/2017-Snow fell in Copley Square in Boston's Back Bay as pedestrian made their way through the snow. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
Travel treacherous as storm batters New England January 7, 2017 | 10:49 AM
People walk on a snow-covered Connecticut Avenue, a main throughfare, in the northwest of Washington, DC on January 23, 2016. A deadly blizzard with bone-chilling winds and potentially record-breaking snowfall slammed the eastern US on January 23, as officials urged millions in the storm's path to seek shelter -- warning the worst is yet to come. / AFP / MANDEL NGANMANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Weather Wisdom
Snowstorm could drop a foot of snow on southern New England this weekend January 6, 2017 | 12:33 PM
snow
Local News
Slippery roadways still being cleared; more snow is on the way January 6, 2017 | 11:57 AM
Boston-12/17/2016- The first significant snow blanketed the region, as people came out to enjoy the snow in the Boston Public garden. JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Weather Wisdom
Here’s how much snow to expect Friday and Saturday January 5, 2017 | 10:13 PM
A worker for the city's housing department clears snow from a sidewalk in downtown Auburn, Maine, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. A nor'easter is expected to drop 12 to 18 inches of snow on parts of Maine, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Local News
Winter storm clobbers northern New England, knocks out power December 30, 2016 | 10:53 AM
Weather Wisdom
What to know about the weather for all your New Year's weekend plans December 30, 2016 | 5:00 AM
A pedestrian walks between rows of snow-covered trees on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Worcester, Mass. during a snowstorm on Friday, Feb. 5, 2016. (Paul Kapteyn/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)
Weather Wisdom
The nor'easter will make Boston wet, western Mass. snowy December 28, 2016 | 2:33 PM
Sailboats rest on a dock at the MIT Sailing Pavilion on the Charles River backdropped by the downtown Boston skyline in Cambridge.
Weather Wisdom
What you need to know about the weather for every activity you have planned December 23, 2016 | 5:00 AM
People came out to enjoy the snow in the Boston Public Garden.
Local News
It's the first day of winter, and New Englanders are making the best of it December 21, 2016 | 1:48 PM
Philip Fitzwater, a city carrier assistant for the United States Postal Service, in Brattleboro, Vt., removes the snow off his vehicle before heading out on his route Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Local News
Snow, freezing rain impact travel in northern New England December 17, 2016 | 1:50 PM
Boston-12/17/2016- The first significant snow blanketed the region, as (left to rt) Miguel Rodriguez, 12, and his sisters Marielis, 9 and Mariana, 4, from Puerto Rico make the first snow man thet have ever made on Boston Common. JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Local News
Some Mass. counties received 7-8 inches of snow on Saturday December 17, 2016 | 11:52 AM
Traffic was moving slowly early Saturday on Route 3 southbound in Weymouth.
Local News
Highs expected in 30s in Boston, with freezing later December 17, 2016 | 10:10 AM
Local News
Up to 6 inches of snow expected Saturday December 16, 2016 | 8:24 PM
Local News
From subzero temps to snow to rain: The most New England weather ever December 16, 2016 | 4:49 PM
mt washington observatory
Local News
It was minus 35 at the Mt. Washington Observatory this morning December 16, 2016 | 12:44 PM
Dogs walk through the snow during a spring snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Weather Wisdom
What to know about the cold and snow for all your weekend plans December 16, 2016 | 6:52 AM
BOSTON, MA - 11/21/2016: THE COLDS BACK seen here at Copley Square Boston with a wind chill in the 20's was time to bundle up, winter shoes gloves scarfs and having hot coffee in your bare hands. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand aone photo
Weather Wisdom
High wind, near-record cold, and snow all hitting southern New England December 15, 2016 | 9:24 AM
Boston, MA - November 25, 2016: Brady Cushman (cq) , 6, dawned an elf hat while admiring the Christmas tree following the Macy's Downtown Boston Tree Lighting & Window Unveiling in Boston, MA on November 25, 2016. The annual event included performances and the arrival of Santa Claus. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe) Section: Metro reporter:
Weather Wisdom
Can Boston expect a white Christmas this year? December 14, 2016 | 5:59 PM
The supermoon rises over Boston on Nov. 13, 2016.
Weather Wisdom
Expect both a supermoon and a meteor shower tonight December 13, 2016 | 10:53 AM
Snow potential between Sunday night and Monday morning
Weather Wisdom
Boston could see 1-3 inches of snow through Monday morning December 11, 2016 | 10:32 AM
Weather Wisdom
What to know about the weather for all your weekend plans December 9, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Since its opening in 1932, the Mount Washington Observatory has kept daily records of weather conditions. In this photo, Steve Marchacos scrapes ice off instruments atop the tower on the summit on Dec. 6, 1979.
Science
After 84 years, Mount Washington's observatory remains a truly 'extreme' place December 5, 2016 | 2:00 PM
2/8/2016 - Boston, MA - Stephanie Spiliakols, cq, of Melrose, MA was one of the commuters who streamed out of North Station to find driving snow and winds upon their exit. A large snowstorm moved into the greater Boston area on Monday morning, February 8, 2016. Dina Rudick/Globe Staff
Weather Wisdom
First widespread snow of the season arrives for morning commute December 4, 2016 | 2:39 PM
BOSTON, MA - 11/22/2016:Under fall colors is the first day of ice time on the Boston Common Frog Pond has skaters giving the ice a try. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 23frogpondpix
Weather Wisdom
What to know about the weather for all your weekend plans December 2, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Boston, MA - 12/29/2015 - A woman makes her way through the snow in the Boston Public Gardens in Boston, MA, December 29, 2015. Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Weather Wisdom
December is looking much colder than last year—and likely snowier November 28, 2016 | 10:15 AM
Weather Wisdom
What you need to know about the weather for your weekend plans November 25, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Weather Wisdom
How record low sea ice could mean a more extreme winter here in New England November 23, 2016 | 2:41 PM