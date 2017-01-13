Weekend weather: What you need to know for every activity you have planned

Bundle up and take out those sunglasses, New Englanders. This weekend is shaping up to be dry, sunny and quite cold.

High pressure blowing in from Canada will keep the Boston area dry and storm-free, with an ocean gale remaining well off the coast. It will be quite cold on Saturday with highs ranging from only near 10 across northern New England ski areas to the upper 20s over Cape Cod and the islands. Sunday this same high pressure will keep the area sunny and dry again, with temperatures 5 to 8 degrees warmer.

After a record-setting thaw on Thursday, the snow that covered the ground vanished almost as quickly as it arrived. But skiers shouldn’t fret: Across northern New England, the snow packs were deeper and the air wasn’t as warm. There’s still plenty of good snow cover on the trails.

A storm passes south of New England this weekend —Tropical Tidbits

If you’re hitting the roads this weekend…

Cold weather Saturday means temperatures well below freezing all day. —Tropical Tidbits

Unlike last weekend, this weekend brings dry roads and simply cold temperatures. Remember to take the sunglasses as solar glare continues to be an issue during much of the daylight hours.

If you’re heading to Logan Airport…

I don’t see any weather related issues for the long holiday weekend. There may be some delays Saturday around the Washington, D.C., area from some light snow, that’s the system missing us this weekend.

Sunday will be less cold than Saturday with highs above freezing. —Tropical Tidbits

If you’re going skiing…

Cold temperatures, typical for January, mean plenty of good skiing this weekend. You will find the best skiing in northern New England where the recent thaw had less impact. You will notice plenty of bare ground on your way to the ski slopes, but bases of up to 3 feet will make for an enjoyable holiday weekend.

If you’re going to the Patriots game…

The game is at night and it will be quite chilly. Look for temperatures in the 20s before the game for tailgating and in the low 20s by the end of the fourth quarter. There won’t be any snow.

If you’re playing any field games or winter golf…

Snow is gone in southern New England, providing an opportunity for some outdoor games. Temperatures Saturday won’t reach freezing, but by Sunday it will be back in the mid-30s. Frozen ground means lots of bouncing of golf balls.

If you’re going hiking or running…

Running in January can be a challenge with snow on the ground, but this weekend the cold on Saturday is the biggest weather challenge. Temperatures stay below freezing all day Saturday.

I will be updating the forecast on Twitter @growingwisdom throughout the weekend.