Weekend weather: What you need to know for every activity you have planned

No storms are in the forecast this weekend.

Boston, MA - 11/14/2016 - A woman runs along the Charles River Esplanade in Boston, MA on November 14, 2016. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
–Keith Bedford / The Boston Globe
By
5:00 AM

I would write about the January thaw this weekend, but since we haven’t had much of a freeze, the thaw seems rather lackluster. The fact is this would, on average, be the coldest weekend of the year for much of New England. Typically, it might be too cold to ski or be outside for very long, but this weekend January continues to be more like early spring than mid-winter. It won’t be warm per se, but, if you are going to be outside, you definitely won’t need the heaviest coats and warmest gloves.

There is a rain storm that could also bring a mixed bag of precipitation to the area early next week. This storm does appear to be significant—but not for snow at this time.

If you’re hitting the roads this weekend…

There will not be precipitation this weekend, so roads will remain dry. Some morning fog is possible for an hour or two around sunrise, but generally, with the exception of traffic, I don’t expect any issues.

Highs Friday will reach the low- to mid-40s. —NOAA

If you’re heading to Logan Airport…

There will be a storm or rain and wind developing over the mid-Atlantic this weekend. This can create delays in that part of the country and filter into those airlines departing and arriving here, but there won’t be any snow issues, that’s for sure.

If you’re going skiing…

Cold temperatures, typical for January, mean plenty of good skiing this weekend. You will find the best skiing in northern New England where the recent thaw had less impact. You will notice plenty of bare ground on your way to the ski slopes, but bases of up to 3 feet will make for an enjoyable weekend.

Saturday will be mild for mid-January. —NOAA

If you’re going to the Patriots game…

The game is Sunday evening, and it will be cool. I expect temperatures around 40 for tailgating late in the afternoon and early evening, falling into the upper 30s during the game. Temperatures will remain above freezing for the ride home.

By January standards, it will be mild for the Patriots game Sunday. —Dave Epstein

If you’re playing any field games or winter golf…

The ground has thawed in some places, so it’s a great weekend for winter golf and kicking the ball around the fields. You could even make a case for throwing a baseball around.

If you’re going hiking or running…

If you are a regular runner or just taking it up, this is a great weekend for you. It won’t matter much if you are outside early in in the morning or later in the day as temperatures will range from the mid 30s to mid 40s from sunrise to sunset.

I will be updating the forecast on Twitter @growingwisdom throughout the weekend.

