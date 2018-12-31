A running list of the teams that have reportedly asked to interview Patriots coaches

Josh McDaniels and Brian Flores could be busy this week.

Brian Flores
Brian Flores watches his team warm up. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
Andrew Mahoney
December 31, 2018

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive assistant Brian Flores could be busy this week. Under NFL rules, “assistant coaches under contract to playoff clubs that have byes in the wild-card games may be interviewed for head coaching positions through the conclusion of the wild-card games.’’

Several teams have reportedly asked for permission to interview McDaniels and Flores. Here’s a roundup of the reported interest.

  • The Green Bay Packers have requested permission to interview McDaniels and Flores for their head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN.
  • The Miami Dolphins, who let head coach Adam Gase go Monday morning after three seasons, have requested an interview with Flores, according to ESPN. The Browns have also put in a request for Flores, as have the Broncos and Buccaneers, according to NFL.com.
  • McDaniels is among those requested by the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN.
  • Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht is familiar with Flores from the second of his two stints with the Patriots, when Licht served as the director of player personnel for three seasons for the Patriots from 2009-2011.
  • Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam has tried to hire McDaniels before, and remains very high on him, according to CBSSports.

Should the Patriots advance to the Super Bowl, both McDaniels and Flores would be off limits the week leading up to the game, because NFL rules state “an assistant coach whose team is participating in the Super Bowl, who has previously interviewed for another club’s head coaching job, may have a second interview with such club no later than the Sunday preceding the Super Bowl.’’

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Rumors New England Patriots rumors
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bruins
This Winter Classic has special degrees of meaning for Mike Emrick December 31, 2018 | 3:50 PM
Boston10/31/18 The Boston Red Sox World Series victory parade headed down Boylston Street as players and staff filled duckboats to cheering fans lining the streeet. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Sports Q
Which Boston sports team do you most want to see win a championship in 2019? December 31, 2018 | 2:14 PM
Josh McDaniels in 2017.
Patriots
If Josh McDaniels wants the perfect situation, it might not be in Green Bay December 31, 2018 | 1:46 PM
Tom Brady
NFL
12 teams, 1 goal: Here's an early look at the NFL playoffs December 31, 2018 | 12:30 PM
Tom Brady WEEI
Patriots
Tom Brady talked about the recipe for Patriots playoff success in WEEI interview December 31, 2018 | 12:08 PM
Adam Gase
NFL
Dolphins fire Adam Gase after 7-9 season December 31, 2018 | 11:41 AM
Steve Wilks
NFL
Cardinals fire Steve Wilks after 1 season as head coach December 31, 2018 | 11:35 AM
Marvin Lewis
NFL
Bengals fire coach Marvin Lewis after 16th season December 31, 2018 | 11:29 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) greets Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Patriots
Four more NFL coaches are out, including Adam Gase and Marvin Lewis December 31, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Tom Brady Walt Coleman Tuck Rule
Patriots
Why Tom Brady and Robert Kraft thanked the 'Tuck Rule' referee after Patriots-Jets December 31, 2018 | 10:21 AM
Vance Joseph
NFL
Broncos fire Vance Joseph after 11-21 mark over 2 years December 31, 2018 | 10:20 AM
Red Sox home opener
Sports News
Here are the sports dates Boston fans should know in 2019 December 31, 2018 | 9:41 AM
Crews work to set up a hockey rink and staging for the NHL Winter Classic game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune) MUST CREDIT
Bruins
5 things to watch for in the 2019 Winter Classic December 31, 2018 | 8:37 AM
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
Patriots receive first interview requests for Josh McDaniels and Brian Flores December 31, 2018 | 7:58 AM
NFL
Only 5 playoff teams from 2017 are returning to the postseason December 31, 2018 | 2:32 AM
Andrew Luck
NFL
Colts earn AFC's final playoff spot with 33-17 win over Titans December 31, 2018 | 12:34 AM
Todd Bowles
NFL
Jets fire coach Todd Bowles after 4 seasons with no playoffs December 30, 2018 | 9:48 PM
Mike Tomlin
NFL
Steelers edge Bengals 16-13 but miss out on AFC North title December 30, 2018 | 9:27 PM
Browns Ravens
NFL
Ravens win AFC North, Eagles get NFC wild card December 30, 2018 | 9:23 PM
Gillette Stadium
Patriots
The Patriots' first playoff game is Sunday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. December 30, 2018 | 9:00 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Dirk Koetter has been fired as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team made the announcement Sunday night, Dec. 30, 2018 a little more than three hours after the Bucs concluded a disappointing season with a 34-32 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
NFL
Buccaneers fire coach Dirk Koetter after 3 seasons December 30, 2018 | 8:47 PM
Patriots Jets
Patriots
5 takeaways from a 38-3 throttling of the Jets that secured a first-round playoff bye for the Patriots December 30, 2018 | 7:29 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
What Julian Edelman said about missing out on his $500,000 bonus December 30, 2018 | 6:56 PM
Todd Bowles, Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Todd Bowles said after his last game as HC of the NYJ December 30, 2018 | 6:50 PM
Sam Darnold
Patriots
What Sam Darnold said about getting smoked by the Patriots December 30, 2018 | 6:07 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady's New Year's resolution is very predictable December 30, 2018 | 5:40 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about his team's current status December 30, 2018 | 5:31 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady left and head coach Bill Belichick speak on the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Chad Finn: Tom Brady looked like Tom Brady again, and other thoughts December 30, 2018 | 4:57 PM
Fans arrive at Gillette Stadium for an NFL football game between the between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Here are the Patriots' 2019 opponents December 30, 2018 | 4:12 PM
Tom Brady Sam Darnold
Patriots
Patriots beat Jets 38-3, clinch another 1st-round bye December 30, 2018 | 4:05 PM