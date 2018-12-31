A running list of the teams that have reportedly asked to interview Patriots coaches

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive assistant Brian Flores could be busy this week. Under NFL rules, “assistant coaches under contract to playoff clubs that have byes in the wild-card games may be interviewed for head coaching positions through the conclusion of the wild-card games.’’

Several teams have reportedly asked for permission to interview McDaniels and Flores. Here’s a roundup of the reported interest.

The Green Bay Packers have requested permission to interview McDaniels and Flores for their head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN.

The Miami Dolphins, who let head coach Adam Gase go Monday morning after three seasons, have requested an interview with Flores, according to ESPN. The Browns have also put in a request for Flores, as have the Broncos and Buccaneers, according to NFL.com.

McDaniels is among those requested by the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN.

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht is familiar with Flores from the second of his two stints with the Patriots, when Licht served as the director of player personnel for three seasons for the Patriots from 2009-2011.

Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam has tried to hire McDaniels before, and remains very high on him, according to CBSSports.

Should the Patriots advance to the Super Bowl, both McDaniels and Flores would be off limits the week leading up to the game, because NFL rules state “an assistant coach whose team is participating in the Super Bowl, who has previously interviewed for another club’s head coaching job, may have a second interview with such club no later than the Sunday preceding the Super Bowl.’’