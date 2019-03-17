Ryan Fitzpatrick agrees to 2-year contract with Dolphins

The Dolphins traded Ryan Tannehill on Friday.

Ryan Fitzpatrick
Ryan Fitzpatrick throws a pass against the New York Jets during the first half of a game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. –AP Photo/Jason Behnken
By
STEVEN WINE
AP,
March 17, 2019

MIAMI (AP) — Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, who were in the market for a replacement for Ryan Tannehill.

The 36-year-old Fitzpatrick has a 50-75-1 record as a starter for seven NFL teams. He started seven games for Tampa Bay last year and had a passer rating of 100.4, which ranked ninth in the league.

The Dolphins traded Tannehill on Friday to the Tennessee Titans in a deal that also involved draft picks. Tannehill became Miami’s starting quarterback as a rookie in 2012 and never took a snap in the postseason.

New coach Brian Flores and the Dolphins remain in the market for their quarterback of the future and are expected to draft one in the first round either this year or next.

