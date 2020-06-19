Photos: Boston’s Juneteenth 2020 events

Across the nation, Friday marked Juneteenth, a national day of celebration commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

Around the Boston area on Friday, rallies, marches, and vigils were held to honor the day.

Gov. Charlie Baker issued a proclamation recognizing the day as Juneteenth in Massachusetts. Earlier in the week, several Boston city councilors said they want to see the celebration become an official holiday in Boston. Both Gov. Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh weighed in on the proposal.

Here are photos from Friday’s Juneteenth celebrations in and around Boston.

Demonstrators move down Blue Hill Ave. during a Juneteenth awareness walk hosted by the Boys & Girls Club. —Blake Nissen/For The Boston Globe

Shannon Greaves chanted from behind a banner during a Juneteenth awareness walk hosted by the Boys and Girls Club at Franklin Park. —Blake Nissen/For The Boston Globe

Nurse Anne-Marie Armand, of the Brookside Community Health Center, took part in a silent vigil in Jamaica Plain. —Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Attendees kneeled at a silent vigil for Black Lives Matter in Jamaica Plain. —Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Amina Sarr (right) smiles while passing the megaphone off to Patricia Charday during a Juneteenth awareness walk, hosted by the Boys & Girls Club, from their location on Talbot Ave. to Franklin Park on Friday. —Blake Nissen/For The Boston Globe

Jasmine Cline-Bailey shields her face as she listens to a speaker during a Black Lives Matter rally on Town Field in Dorchester. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Protesters cheered during the rally in Dorchester. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Abdullah Beckett, vice president of the UMass Boston NAACP chapter, installed “gravestones” with the names of 109 victims of racism as part of a #saymyname memorial ground art installation at UMass Boston. —Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Mariana Sano yelled at a counter protester during the Black Lives Matter rally on Town Field in Dorchester. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff