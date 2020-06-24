Madison Cawthorn, 24, upsets Trump-endorsed favorite in North Carolina

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Nicholas Fandos,
The New York Times Company
June 24, 2020 | 10:06 AM
Madison Cawthorn speaks to supporters Tuesday in Hendersonville, North Carolina. —Patrick Sebastian / Cawthorn Campaign via AP

A 24-year-old real estate investor won the Republican nomination Tuesday to fill a western North Carolina congressional seat vacated by Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, unexpectedly defeating the former congressman’s handpicked successor who had been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Madison Cawthorn was on track Tuesday night to defeat Lynda Bennett with nearly two-thirds of the vote, according to The Associated Press. The surprise victory — and the overwhelming margin — were remarkable given Bennett’s 2-1 fundraising advantage and the vocal support of Meadows and Trump for her candidacy.

Though Republicans are likely to hold onto the seat in November in the solidly conservative district, the result was a stinging loss for both men. Meadows and his wife had a personal relationship with Bennett, 62, before she ran to succeed him. Trump had recorded a robocall for Bennett’s campaign, and her loss ended his streak of undefeated Republican primary endorsements, a point of pride he often boasts about.

Advertisement

Cawthorn will turn 25 before November’s elections, making him just old enough to be eligible to be a member of the House. If he wins, he would be the youngest lawmaker in the modern history of Congress and one of the youngest ever elected. (The precise ages of several members of the House and Senate serving around the nation’s founding are unknown.)

In a statement after his victory, Cawthorn made a direct appeal to Trump and his supporters who backed Bennett.

“I want to make something clear: I support our great president,” he said. “I do not believe this election has been a referendum on the president’s influence. The people of western North Carolina are wise and discerning. You observed both candidates and simply made the choice you believed is best for our district.”

Cawthorn campaigned as the embodiment of a new generation of politicians on the right who are ready to go toe-to-toe with young officials ascending on the progressive left, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

“While the far left is lighting our cities on fire, we are lifting the light of liberty,” he said in his statement.

Cawthorn finished behind Bennett in a 12-person primary in March, but no candidate won enough votes to avoid a runoff. In the weeks since, he has run as Bennett’s conservative equal, emphasizing his support for gun rights and his opposition to abortion and “socialized medicine.” He tried to turn Bennett’s high-profile endorsements against her, arguing she would arrive in Washington already beholden to interests beyond her constituents.

Advertisement

Some Republicans in the district were bitter that Meadows announced he would not seek reelection just before the December filing deadline and speculated that he had timed the move to give Bennett an edge in the race.

Cawthorn has no government experience. He was nominated by Meadows in 2014 to attend the U.S. Naval Academy, but a severe car crash left him paralyzed from the waist down and reliant on a wheelchair. He featured the story prominently in his campaign. A photograph on his campaign website showed Cawthorn dressed in hunting gear while in his wheelchair, with a rifle slung over his shoulder.

Democrats have nominated Morris Davis, an Air Force veteran who goes by Moe and who was the chief prosecutor at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. The district, which encompasses the state’s far-western counties in the Smoky Mountains, is considered safe Republican territory, even after North Carolina was forced to redraw its congressional map for this fall’s elections.

North Carolina Republicans moved quickly to rally around Cawthorn on Tuesday night. Michael Whatley, the chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, said he was “completely confident” that Cawthorn would win in November.

“He will be a great fighter for Smoky Mountain families, and always put America first,” Whatley said.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics National Donald Trump

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Former Vice President Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, speaks during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Photographer: Ryan Collerd/Bloomberg
2020
Joe Biden takes dominant lead as voters reject Trump on virus and race June 24, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Coral Street, Lowell
Crime
23-year-old Boston woman found shot to death in Lowell June 24, 2020 | 9:17 AM
The Teen Empowerment center in Dorchester suffered a fire in June.
TEEN EMPOWERMENT
'The power within those walls weren’t the walls themselves' June 24, 2020 | 9:10 AM
A portrait of Breonna Taylor, a medical worker in Louisville, Ky., who was killed in her apartment by the police in March, is seen at a memorial in Louisville, Ky., June 7, 2020.
Racial Justice
Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired June 23, 2020 | 8:43 PM
West Roxbury MA 6/17/20 Dueling rallies with Law Enforcement and First Responders and Black Lives Matters at the rotary in West Roxbury (photo by Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff) coronavirus (COVID-19) topic: reporter:
Racial Justice
Matt O'Malley says pro-police rally in West Roxbury was ‘wrong approach’ June 23, 2020 | 7:30 PM
Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.
Rachael Rollins
Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins' office to face furloughs in July June 23, 2020 | 7:21 PM
In this May 1, 2020 file photo, a security guard riding a Segway patrols inside Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City.
National News
The Segway era is coming to a halt June 23, 2020 | 6:45 PM
Allston, MA - 6/22/20 - The Massachusetts turnpike from over the Boston University bridge on June 22, 2020. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
Local
Officials have a new idea for the big Mass. Pike project through Allston June 23, 2020 | 6:26 PM
A boat floats in Lake Massapoag in this 2015 file photo.
SHARON
2 Sharon girls save man from drowning in local lake June 23, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Local
Thousands of Harvard affiliates received a racist email. Now the FBI is investigating. June 23, 2020 | 4:23 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a news conference Tuesday.
POLICE REFORM
Charlie Baker defends proposal for police bonuses within reform bill as criticism mounts June 23, 2020 | 4:01 PM
coronavirus
Coronavirus
As case numbers drop, Mass. shows lowest coronavirus transmission rate in the U.S. June 23, 2020 | 2:54 PM
Anthony Fauci during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing in Washington Tuesday.
CORONAVIRUS
Fauci, other health officials urge masks, social distancing in congressional testimony June 23, 2020 | 2:18 PM
Kevin Peterson at Faneuil Hall on Monday
Local
A local activist is holding a hunger fast to call for the renaming of Faneuil Hall June 23, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Dr. Ashish Jha
Coronavirus
Harvard's Dr. Ashish Jha thinks the U.S. needs a national mask policy June 23, 2020 | 1:49 PM
People react during a quake at an open market in Mexico City Tuesday.
EARTHQUAKE
Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico June 23, 2020 | 1:40 PM
Protesters gather at the State House during a Juneteenth protest and demonstration in honor of Rayshard Brooks and other victims of Police violence Monday.
Test results
Charlie Baker announces results of coronavirus testing for people who participated in protests June 23, 2020 | 1:17 PM
Columbus in Worcester
CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS
Worcester Columbus statue splashed with red paint June 23, 2020 | 12:53 PM
.
POLICE OFFICER INJURED
Southborough police arrest man who allegedly stabbed sergeant inside public safety building lobby June 23, 2020 | 12:37 PM
FILE - In this Sep. 21, 2018, file photo, fire investigators pause while searching the debris at a home which exploded following a gas line failure in Lawrence, Mass. The U.S. Attorney's office in Boston announced Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, that Columbia Gas Columbia agreed to plead guilty to violating the Pipeline Safety Act following an investigation into the catastrophic gas explosions. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Local
Columbia Gas of Massachusetts sentenced for Merrimack Valley explosions June 23, 2020 | 11:50 AM
Daylan McLee stands on the porch of his home in Uniontown, Pa.
Police
Man wronged in past by police saves officer from burning car June 23, 2020 | 10:58 AM
U.S. Army equipments sit in a field in Yeoncheon, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Friday, June 19, 2020. South Korea said Thursday it hasn't detected any suspicious activities by North Korea, a day after it threatened with provocative acts at the border in violation of a 2018 agreement to reduce tensions. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
'MASS CASUALTY' PLOT
U.S. soldier plotted with a satanic neo-Nazi cult to stage 'murderous ambush' on his own unit, feds say June 23, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Auburn, MA
DCF DEATH
Auburn woman charged in death of foster child, 2, in her care June 23, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer (at podium).
Coronavirus
Health officials had to face a pandemic. Then came the death threats. June 23, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Braintree
Photos: Over 1,000 gather for vigil in Braintree to honor nurse, mother Laurie Melchionda June 23, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Trump
Trump tweets videos of Black men attacking white people, asks ‘Where are the protesters?’ June 23, 2020 | 10:05 AM
AT-RISK RESIDENTS
Equity task force gives Gov. Baker failing grades for protecting marginalized groups during COVID-19 reopening June 23, 2020 | 9:52 AM
On Tremont Street during the march. Ricky Grant Jr. chanted, “Hands Up! Don’t Shoot!”
Protest
Photos: Monday's Boston protest calling for racial justice June 23, 2020 | 9:40 AM
17 Jewish War Veterans Drive
BODY FOUND
Police seeking information on woman’s body found in Dorchester June 23, 2020 | 9:14 AM
Vandalism on the car (left) and on the road (right), which Revere police are investigating as a possible hate crime.
REVERE
Reward offered in vandalism to Muslim woman's car in Revere June 23, 2020 | 8:48 AM