Why officials didn’t review Rob Gronkowski’s controversial catch against the Texans

"They got to us on the field, but the play had already developed."

Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski sits on the sideline during the second half. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
September 9, 2018

Texans cornerback Aaron Colvin wasn’t happy with one of the calls from Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium.

With just over a minute remaining in the first half, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw a pass up the middle intended for tight end Rob Gronkowski. Defended by Colvin and Texans inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney, Gronkowski appeared to make the catch in double coverage for a 28-yard gain. Though Gronkowski signaled for the first down, Colvin and other Texans gestured the pass was incomplete.

“I don’t think he caught that ball,” Colvin told reporters after the Patriots’ 27-20 win. “I think that was the big play in the game, but it is what it is. We got to get that ball and make it unquestionable.”

Advertisement

Gronkowski used his helmet to help bring in the ball, but whether he maintained possession was unclear. Brady and Patriots quickly hustled up the field to start the next play, Houston did not use one of their three remaining timeouts, and the play was subsequently not reviewed. New England ended up scoring a touchdown on the drive and entered halftime with a 21-6 lead.

“I did make the catch,” Gronkowski said after the game. “I don’t know how. When I went to the ground, I had it stable in my hand, so it was definitely a catch. Tom went up to the line really quick just to make sure. We got the play off, which was nice.”

Referee Tony Corrente said the NFL offices in New York are responsible for initiating reviews after the two-minute warning. The office had requested a review, but game officials in Foxborough did not receive the message until the next play had already started — making the previous play unreviewable.

“They got to us on the field, but the play had already developed,” Corrente said. “It had started.”

Corrente confirmed Texans coach Bill O’Brien would have been penalized for throwing the challenge flag in that situation. O’Brien, however, could have called a timeout to prevent the Patriots from getting off their next play — and potentially allow for game officials to receive the request for review from New York — but he told reporters doing so is “not [his] job.”

Advertisement

“That’s not my job,” O’Brien said. “Let me make it clear: I don’t have challenges with under two minutes to go. It’s not my job to call a timeout to make their job easier.”

Colvin called the outcome “tough” and also suggested the Patriots might have gotten a little assistance from the referees.

“I mean, we’re playing in New England,” he said. “So you know what that means.”

TOPICS: Patriots NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Mitch Moreland, bottom, celebrates his game-winning RBI single with Xander Bogaerts.
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland delivers as Red Sox walk off against Astros September 10, 2018 | 12:05 AM
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is hurt after being sacked during the first half of a game against the Bears on Sunday.
NFL
Packers' Aaron Rodgers returns after knee injury September 9, 2018 | 10:13 PM
Serena Williams argues with the chair umpire during a match against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the women's finals of the U.S. Open on Saturday.
Tennis
WTA calls for equal treatment of players, on-court coaching September 9, 2018 | 8:28 PM
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, kisses the trophy after defeating Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, in the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Sunday.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic tops Juan Martin del Potro to win U.S. Open September 9, 2018 | 8:07 PM
Tom Brady JJ Watt
Patriots
What J.J. Watt had to say about losing to the Patriots again September 9, 2018 | 7:58 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady wasn't overly thrilled with the Patriots' performance against the Texans September 9, 2018 | 7:44 PM
Tyrann Mathieu of the Texans runs with the ball after recovering a Rob Gronkowski fumble during the third quarter Sunday afternoon.
Patriots
Tyrann Mathieu was the Texans' lone bright spot in loss to Patriots September 9, 2018 | 7:39 PM
Head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second half against the Texans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots beat the Texans September 9, 2018 | 7:37 PM
Dez Bryant
Patriots
Dez Bryant explains why he wants to play for the Patriots September 9, 2018 | 7:21 PM
Patriots Texans
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 27-20 season-opening victory September 9, 2018 | 6:04 PM
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger runs for a first down under pressure from Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun during the first half Sunday.
NFL
Browns don't lose, tie Steelers 21-21 in sloppy game September 9, 2018 | 5:43 PM
Danny Amendola Olivia Culpo
NFL
'A dolphin is born!!!!! Kill it today my love. You always do' September 9, 2018 | 5:27 PM
Terry Rozier and Daniel Theis
Patriots
A couple of Celtics checked out the Patriots' season opener September 9, 2018 | 5:20 PM
Alex Rodriguez
Red Sox
Alex Rodriguez works at Wahlburgers after losing a Red Sox bet to Mark Wahlberg September 9, 2018 | 5:02 PM
Nathan Peterman
NFL
Nathan Peterman had a quarterback rating of 0.0 as the Bills lost 47-3 to the Ravens September 9, 2018 | 4:58 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo throws 3 interceptions as the Vikings beat the 49ers, 24-16 September 9, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates his touchdown against the Texans during the first half Sunday.
Patriots
Patriots pull ahead early, then outlast Texans in Week 1 September 9, 2018 | 4:36 PM
Malagasy supporters cheer during the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 qualifier Madagascar v Senegal on Sunday in Antananarivo, Madagascar. At least one person was killed and nearly 40 were injured in a stampede.
World
1 dead, at least 37 hurt in crush at Madagascar-Senegal game September 9, 2018 | 4:25 PM
Jeremy Hill
Patriots
Jeremy Hill's debut for the Patriots was derailed by a knee injury September 9, 2018 | 3:56 PM
Jason (left) and Devin McCourty are excited to finally be on the same NFL team.
Patriots
The McCourty twins did something no teammates have done since 1926 September 9, 2018 | 3:55 PM
Meek Mill
Patriots
Meek Mill joins Robert Kraft in owner’s box at Patriots game September 9, 2018 | 3:08 PM
Robert Quinn
NFL
How NFL players protested before Sunday's games September 9, 2018 | 3:07 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Watch Tom Brady connect with Rob Gronkowski for the first Patriots TD of the season September 9, 2018 | 2:07 PM
Drake TD Garden
Celtics
Terry Rozier and Robert Kraft took in the Drake concert at TD Garden September 9, 2018 | 1:42 PM
Serena Williams
Tennis
Serena Williams fined $17K for 3 code violations at US Open September 9, 2018 | 12:05 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
There's reportedly been a compromise on Alex Guerrero's role with the Patriots September 9, 2018 | 11:53 AM
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
Five-year contract reportedly among reasons Josh McDaniels stayed with Patriots September 9, 2018 | 11:24 AM
Patriots Protest Football
NFL
The NFL reportedly will not implement a new national anthem policy this season September 9, 2018 | 11:23 AM
Donald Trump
NFL
President Trump tweets about NFL ratings ahead of season openers September 9, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Foxborough, MA: 9-9-18: Patriots wide recievers (left to right) Riley McCarron, Phillip Dorsett, and Chris Hogan celebrate together following Dorsett's touchdown reception at the end of the first half. The New England Patriots hosted the Houston Texans in the NFL regular season opener at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots hold off Texans for season-opening 27-20 win September 9, 2018 | 9:43 AM