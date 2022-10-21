Best mobile casino sites, real money gambling apps for 2022

Our betting expert takes you through the best mobile casino sites in 2022, offering analysis on the top 10 to use as well as all the factors that make up a good mobile casino site.

Best real money mobile casino sites

Learn about the best mobile casino sites

Top 10 best mobile casino sites

BetMGM – Market-leading mobile casino Caesars – Generous rewards program Bally Casino – Great design and user experience FanDuel – Exclusive live dealer tables Party Casino – Great selection of games BetRivers – Great rewards and slots 888 Casino – Incredible design and layout Golden Nugget – Game variety and rewards options Borgata – Great game selection Resorts – Varied Megaways and Slingo options

Mobile casino site of the week

BetMGM

There is a reason we rank BetMGM as our top mobile casino, and that is because it is simply the best on the market today.

There is a huge selection of games to choose from, including slots, live dealer games, and traditional casino table gamings. All of these are quick and easy to find whether you’re using the mobile casino site or the BetMGM casino app.

Players are also handsomely rewarded for playing, collecting points which can be put towards unlocking promotions, bonuses, or even trips and discounts at MGM retail locations.

For variety, performance, and rewards, there is no better mobile casino than BetMGM.

1. BetMGM

App Store Rating: 4.7 from 38.4k ratings (October 2022)

Play Store Rating: 4.3 from 5.9k ratings (October 2022)

BetMGM has rapidly established itself as the top brand in online gambling, and their mobile casino app reaffirms their position at the top of the industry.

There are over 600 games available to play on the BetMGM Online Casino, including slots, table, and live dealer games. Players are also eligible for reward points whenever they play which they can exchange for real life perks via the M Life rewards program.

This fast and incredibly well designed app is perfect for bringing all the best parts of casino gaming straight to your phone or tablet.

Live Casino Yes iOS Available? Yes Android Available? Yes Separate App for Poker? Yes

2. Caesars

App Store Rating: 4.6 from 32k ratings (October 2022)

Play Store Rating: 4.4 from 13.3k ratings (October 2022)

Caesars is one of the best known brands in the entire gambling industry, forging their reputation in the heart of Las Vegas. In recent years, they have been bringing their well earned experience into the world of online casinos.

The online casino from Caesars is bundled with their market leading sportsbook app. While it would be nice for it to be a standalone mobile casino, all of the same great features are there.

These include a big catalogue of slots, popular table games, and even live dealer games. Players are also able to easily earn rewards every time they play, which can be redeemed on everything from free spins to discounts at Caesars’ properties.

Live Casino Yes iOS Available? Yes Android Available? Yes Separate App for Poker? No

3. Bally Casino

App Store Rating: 4.5 from 1.8K reviews (October 2022)

Play Store Rating: 3.8 from 182 reviews (October 2022)

Bally Casino is one of the best online casino sites in the country. It has an intuitive layout, a friendly design, and an incredible selection of table games, slots, live dealers, and even bingo.

The only thing that’s holding this online casino back from its full potential is that it’s only available in New Jersey. It has everything a casino site should have, it’s just not accessible for anyone outside of New Jersey.

If you are located in New Jersey, though, this is a great online casino option.

Live Casino Yes iOS Available? Yes Android Available? Yes Separate App for Poker? No

4. FanDuel

App Store Rating: 4.8 from 23k reviews (October 2022)

Play Store Rating: 4.7 from 100k+ reviews (October 2022)

FanDuel may be most well known as a sportsbook and daily fantasy sports platform, but they also have one of the most popular mobile casino sites in the industry. One look at their leading mobile casino app makes it easy to see why.

There is a huge selection of games on offer, from slots to table games, but where FanDuel comes into its own is with live dealers. There are exclusive tables for FanDuel players, meaning that you’re much more likely to be seated and into the action quickly.

Players are also generously rewarded for playing with regular promotions, although there is not yet a full rewards program.

Live Casino Yes iOS Available? Yes Android Available? Yes Separate App for Poker? No

5. Party Casino

App Store Rating: 4.7 from 1.7k reviews (October 2022)

Play Store Rating: 4.2 from 253 reviews (October 2022)

Party Casino is one of the best mobile online casinos on the market. With it’s easy to use interface and fun design, it’s an extremely delightful mobile casino.

It has a wide collection of game, including jackpot slots, blackjack, roulette, multiple table games, tournaments, and a live casino.

With the bonus offer provided, there aren’t many places better to play mobile casino games than Party Casino.

Live Casino Yes iOS Available? Yes Android Available? Yes Separate App for Poker? No

6. BetRivers

App Store Rating: Varies state to state (October 2022)

Play Store Rating: Varies state to state (October 2022)

BetRivers Casino is a really fun and user-friendly mobile casino. It’s available in a variety of states, it has awesome boosts and bonuses, and it has an incredible variety of games.

Whether you’re looking to play blackjack, slots, a variety of tables games, or sit down with a live dealer, this site has nearly every option you could think of. Plus, they highlight their fun featured games.

Live Casino Yes iOS Available? Yes Android Available? Yes Separate App for Poker? No

7. 888 Casino

App Store Rating: 4.5 from 6.9k reviews (October 2022)

Play Store Rating: 3.7 from 203 reviews (October 2022)

What makes the 888 Casino app is its fantastic design. With big icons showing the most popular games and cutting edge graphics, the mobile casino site feels exciting just to browse.

It also makes it incredibly quick and easy to find your way around the big selection of games on offer. These include a massive slots catalogue, along with table game favorites such as blackjack and roulette.

There are also live dealer casino games and big jackpots, along with plenty of promotions to work towards when playing.

Live Casino Yes iOS Available? Yes Android Available? Yes Separate App for Poker? Yes

8. Golden Nugget

App Store Rating: 3.3 from 447 reviews (October 2022)

Play Store Rating: 2.8 from 176 reviews (October 2022)

The Golden Nugget is one of the landmarks of Las Vegas’ famed Fremont Street. Since 2013, they have offered everything they’ve learned in Sin City to players further afield via their online and mobile casinos.

There is a huge catalogue of games to chose from, containing hundreds of slots alongside traditional table and live dealer games. In all, the Golden Nugget mobile casino app boasts over 550 different games to play.

Players are also rewarded with generous Loyalty and VIP programs. These offer both bonuses in the app, and chances to redeem them at Golden Nugget properties.

Live Casino Yes iOS Available? Yes Android Available? Yes Separate App for Poker? No

9. Borgata

App Store Rating: 4.7 from 16.9k reviews (October 2022)

Play Store Rating: 3.9 from 1.6k reviews (October 2022)

The Borgata casino retail location is an Atlantic City icon, and their mobile casino site allows players to enjoy all the action from the casino floor without having to travel to America’s Playground.

This includes over 600 games in total, ranging from slots and live dealers to everyday table classics. These are all presented in a sleekly designed app which has no trouble running the big selection on offer.

One big bonus of playing with Borgata is that they are owned by the market leading MGM brand. This means they share the same rewards program, and allows you to redeem points earned at Borgata with MGM if you prefer.

Live Casino Yes iOS Available? Yes Android Available? Yes Separate App for Poker? Yes

10. Resorts

App Store Rating: 2.3 from 150 reviews (October 2022)

Play Store Rating: N/A

The Resorts Casino owns a little bit of history as being the first casino hotel to open in Atlantic City, and the first legal casino to open outside of Nevada.

All of the casino games which can be enjoyed on the Resorts mobile casino app, including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. There are also live dealer games, alongside a massive catalogue of classic slots, Slingo, and megaways titles.

The generous sign-up promotion makes it worthwhile trying the Resorts mobile casino, but once the rollover requirement has been met it might be hard to stay on a platform which is showing its age.

Live Casino Yes iOS Available? Yes Android Available? No Separate App for Poker? No

What to look for when choosing a mobile casino site?

There are a lot of factors to look out for when selecting a mobile casino site. Here is our guide to some of the most important things to consider when choosing where to play your mobile casino games.

Game selection

The most important thing to consider when picking a mobile casino is the selection of games on offer. Ultimately, you’ll only have a fun time playing if you’re offered the games you enjoy.

Mobile casinos typically offer a huge range of games to play. These include traditional table games such as blackjack or roulette, along with both regular and jackpot slots.

Some offer special games such as slingo, variety games, and even virtual sports as well.

No matter what you like to play, make sure that the mobile casino you want to use offers enough selection to keep you happy.

Safety and security

All legal mobile casino sites come with a huge amount of safety and security built in. This means that you can be assured of a high level of protection no matter while mobile casino you use.

Some of this security comes from the mobile casino itself. In order to be licensed to operate a mobile casino needs to prove that it is safe and secure to handle real money bets.

The mobile casino apps themselves also need to be built to the highest standard and industry best practices in order to be listed on the App Store and Play Store.

If you want to keep your mobile casino account even more secure then make sure to check that it supports the biometric security features on your handset. This will mean that you can use facial recognition or a finger print to access your account, giving even greater protection.

Online reputation

In order to be granted a license to operate a legal mobile casino needs to have a flawless reputation. They are also aware that they need to be completely trusted by their players.

This means that mobile casino operators work to the highest industry standards, ensuring a safe, secure, and high quality experience.

However, despite these assurances it can be a good idea to look at the reviews with other users have left a mobile casino in the App Store or Play Store to see what their experiences have been.

Many mobile casinos also use social media sites as a point of contact for customer support. Looking at the ‘Tweets & Replies’ part of a mobile casino’s Twitter feed can be a good way to see how they work to resolve issues.

Bonuses and promotions

Some of the best things about playing at a mobile casino are the fantastic bonuses and promotions on offer.

Every mobile casino will offer you a great new player promotion, but it is still important to consider whether it is the right deal for you. For instance, a sign-up bonus that offers a huge number of free spins on slots is still nice, but not best suited to a player who prefers blackjack.

It is also vital to check that you will be rewarded for playing the games you enjoy. Mobile casinos have loyalty programs which will reward you with everything from free games to trips to retail casino locations, so make sure the games you play are eligible for points.

All mobile casinos have great bonuses and promotions, so no matter who you play with you won’t miss out on great value. Still, take the extra time to make sure that the bonuses and promotions are best suited for you.

Site layout and speed

Playing at a mobile casino should be an entirely pleasant and stress free experience. A big part in this making sure you can quickly and easily get to the games you enjoy playing.

In order to do this a mobile casino app needs to be well laid out and run fast. If you enjoy playing live casino games then it also needs to have enough free seats so you can quickly get into the action.

You also want to make sure that the online casino runs well on your normal internet or data connection. Mobile casinos are designed to run well across a variety of speeds of connection, but it is still important to make sure that you’re happy with the speed when you’re where you’ll play most regularly.

All mobile casino sites are designed to be easy to navigate and quick to run on a mobile device. Still, make sure you’re happy with the mobile casino app you want to use.

Customer service

In very rare instances things can go wrong when playing with a mobile casino site. However, there is no need to worry as all operators have excellent customer service available

There are usually multiple ways to contact a mobile casino app for help. The most common are via live chat, email, and phone.

While not all contact methods are available 24/7, the industry best practice is that at least one contact method should run around the clock.

No matter how you speak to customer services you can be assured that they’ll have all of the information to help you. They will be able to access your game history and account transactions,

How to sign up for a mobile casino site

Signing up to a mobile casino site is a quick and easy process that will let you quickly get to playing the games you enjoy. Here is our quickstart guide for how to sign up to a mobile casino.

Head to the mobile casino site or download their free app from your app store Follow the directions on screen to open a new account Enter your personal details and set a password When prompted, make sure to enter your sign-up bonus code. This is the only way to make sure you receive the generous new customer bonus on offer. Make your first deposit via your preferred method with the cashier. Your new mobile betting account is now ready to use. To withdraw your winnings, simply head back over to the cashier and chose your withdrawal method

Benefits of mobile casino betting

There are many benefits to be found playing on a mobile casino. While both retail and online casinos offer an equally fun and exciting time, here are some of the areas where we think mobile casino gaming really stands out.

Convenience

There is no denying that using a mobile casino site is the most convenient way to play.

Playing your favorite games at a retail casino requires travelling to their location. Meanwhile, using an online casino needs you to be sat in front of a computer.

None of this is an issue with a mobile casino site or app.

So long as you have a good data or wifi connection, and are located in an area where gambling online is legal, you are able to use your phone or tablet to log on and play. This truly puts all of the fun and excitement of a casino in the palm of your hand.

Speed

Modern phones and tablets are incredibly powerful devices, meaning that they can easily run complex and high end software. This makes them perfect for playing mobile casino games.

The mobile casino sites and apps are designed to take full advantage of the processing power in your phone or tablet. This not only means that they run fast, but also that they can do so while giving you stunning graphics and game animations.

Thanks to the strength of today’s mobile data connections, and the widespread availability of free wifi, it is also incredibly quick to log in and play. It is very rare to have a game stutter as it struggles to send data back and forth to secure servers.

The speed of the mobile betting apps themselves, plus how well they handle their data connections, make playing a fast and fun experience.

Variety of games

One the biggest advantages to playing casino games on a mobile site is the huge variety available. Retail casinos are always going to be limited by how much floor space they have, but there are no such concerns with a mobile casino.

This means that there are plenty of variations of popular table games such as blackjack and roulette. You are much more likely to find less well known staples such as Pai Gow or Casino War.

There are huge selections of slots games on mobile casinos too, all optimized for play on your mobile device or tablet.

This is all on top of the games which are specially focussed on mobile casinos, such as live tables, variety games, and virtual sports.

Security

All mobile casino software is incredibly safe and secure. However, there are some extra security measures which you can take using the features on your mobile device.

Modern phones contain biometric security features. This means that instead of a traditional password or PIN you can use your a fingerprint or facial recognition to unlock your device.

These same features can be enabled to protect your mobile casino app, where a fingerprint is needed to log in. This has the added advantage of being a quicker way of signing in than typing a long password.

To see if your mobile casino app supports these features, simply head to the security settings. If you have trouble finding out if your mobile betting app supports these features then the FAQs or customer support will be able to let you know for sure.

The best mobile casino site offers

Best mobile casino sites FAQs

Can I gamble real money on my phone?

Yes, it is possible to gamble for real money on your phone. To do this you will need to download a legal mobile betting app from the App Store or Play Store.

You are then able to register for an account and make your first deposits. After this, you’re ready to start playing your favorite games for real money on your phone.

When creating an account don’t forget to use your sign-up bonus code to unlock the hugely generous new player offers available.

So far online gambling – which also includes playing on mobile casino sites – is only available in select states. However, there is significant confidence that online gambling will soon enjoy similar expansion to that seen by legal online sports betting.

Are mobile casinos legit?

Legal mobile casinos are completely legit. So long as you are using a mobile casino app provided by a licensed operator you can be sure that you’re playing safely.

To make sure you’re using a legit mobile casino, only ever download apps directly from your app store or visit a licensed mobile casino site directly.

Playing on mobile casinos can be a fun and exciting activity, so long as you make sure to only use the legal and licensed mobile casino options.

Can you gamble real money on iPhone?

Yes, there are real money mobile casinos which will allow you to gamble real money on your iPhone.

While you can visit mobile casino sites directly on the web browser, for the best performance it is always recommended to download a mobile casino app. These are quick and easy to find on the App Store in states where mobile casinos are legal.

Once you have downloaded your mobile casino site you can create an account, make your first deposit, and begin playing real money casino games on your iPhone.

When creating your account, don’t forget to use your sign-up bonus code This will unlock the generous new player offer which you are entitled to.

How do I choose a good mobile casino?

All legal mobile casinos are great options. They use top software to provide a safe, fun, and exciting experience. In order to even be granted a license to operate they have to meet an incredibly high standard.

However, some may be better suited for you than others.

The first thing to check is that the mobile casino you want to use offers the games you want to play. For example, if you mainly play blackjack or roulette then make sure they offer the rulesets and themed tables you like to play.

It is also worth looking at what customer service contact methods are offered. Things very rarely go wrong with mobile casinos, but it helps to play with confident knowing how to get in touch if needed.

Where is online gambling legal in the US?

Online and mobile gambling is still quite limited in the United States. Despite being legal in several states, only seven so far have mobile casino industries.

These are Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

There is hope that online and mobile gambling could soon see the same kind of expansion that legal online sports betting has enjoyed. Six more states are currently looking to add legal mobile casino gaming.

These are California, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, and New York, with Nevada also considering expanding its current laws.