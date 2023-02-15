Alabama vs. Tennessee predictions: Volunteers looking for a bounce-back performance

The biggest game of the SEC season is here, and we have our Alabama vs. Tennessee predictions.

The two best teams in the conference are the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers, and they’re arguably two of the top five teams in the nation. Both teams are ranked top five in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency metric.

So, how do we handicap a game between the best of the SEC?

Read on for the odds and prediction for Wednesday’s Alabama vs. Tennessee matchup.

Alabama vs. Tennessee odds

Spread: Alabama +2.5 (-104) vs. Tennessee -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Alabama (+126) vs. Tennessee (-152)

Total: Over 147.5 (-110) | Under 147.5 (-110)

Alabama vs. Tennessee predictions

Tennessee Volunteers -2.5 (-118) at FanDuel Sportsbook

With Purdue’s loss to Northwestern Sunday, Alabama leapfrogged to the top of the polls.

I’m not sure that’s the best thing.

Per Will Warren of The Field of 68, this season boasts the second-worst road win rate for top-15 teams over the past 12 years, as top-15 teams on the road are just 64-58.

Purdue hung on to the top spot for four weeks. Before that, No. 1 Houston dropped a road game to Temple; before that, No. 1 North Carolina dropped a neutral-court game to Iowa State.

According to the Associated Press, Alabama is the nation’s top college basketball team for the first time in two decades. The Tide is riding high after convincingly beating Florida and Auburn last week.

There are certain expectations with being the nation’s No. 1 team, and I think Alabama crumbles under that pressure in Knoxville Wednesday night.

I expect another No. 1 to fall. Partially because it’s a sell-high spot for Alabama but also because it’s a monster bounce-back spot for Tennessee.

The Volunteers are coming off back-to-back one-point losses, both from buzzer-beating 3s. Vanderbilt and Missouri combined to shoot 24-for-51 from 3-point range in the two games, good for a whopping 47.1% conversion rate.

The Vols are due for some positive shooting regression defensively and should be fired up to topple Alabama and grab the win that’s eluded them over the past week.

The on-court matchup is questionable. Alabama has the size and physicality to outplay Tennessee, and the Tide have toppled the Vols in three straight meetings.

However, the situational spot too heavily favors Tennessee. And the market has noticed, as the Vols have moved from 2.5-point favorites to three-point favorites at most books.

I’m willing to back the sharp money and the bounce-back situational spot, so I’ll bet on Tennessee Wednesday night. Even better, FanDuel Sportsbook still has the Volunteers -2.5 (-118), so I’ll happily bet that number.