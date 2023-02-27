Baylor vs. Oklahoma State prediction: how to bet this Big 12 showdown

With March right around the corner, things are beginning to heat up. On this quiet Monday slate, this is the matchup to keep your eye on and we have Baylor vs. Oklahoma State predictions.

The Big 12 has proved to be one of the deeper conferences in the country, and both these teams are a testament to that. Baylor enters this game 10-6 in conference play, but has traded wins and losses with the conference’s elite.

As for Oklahoma State, they have gone cold at the wrong time. They’ll enter tonight having lost four straight games, but the betting market appears to have some confidence in them to bounce back.

Can the Cowboys rise up and pull off the upset? Let’s dive in to find out.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State analysis

Pick: Baylor ML -120 at FanDuel Sportsbook

The Bears come into this matchup sky-high off a big victory against a stout defensive team in the Texas Longhorns. Here, they face another one as Oklahoma State is 11th in adjusted defensive efficiency and 19th in effective field goal percentage allowed.

While the Cowboys’ numbers are impressive, I expect Baylor to come out and attack from the perimeter as they did in the first meeting, as it opened up the rest of their offense. Baylor was proficient from beyond the arc and shot 38 percent from long range.

However, what their outside shooting success did was open things up for higher-percentage looks inside. Flo Thamba and Jalen Bridges have been excellent from mid-range, and their ability to stretch away from the basket gave Oklahoma State so much trouble.

The absence of Avery Anderson will loom large for the Cowboys as they lack the guards to contend with Baylor’s backcourt, who should create plenty of quality looks in this one.

The Cowboys have been middle of the pack offensively this season, and just like on the defensive end, Oklahoma State will be missing Anderson dearly.

John Michael Wright has run point since Anderson went down, and he is not the facilitator this team needs against the Bears. The one area where Oklahoma State can succeed is in the paint, but they will need to penetrate and facilitate as they lack the outside shooting to make Baylor pay if they collapse around players on the low block.

In the first meeting, the Cowboys only found success when Anderson was able to get inside, and he accounted for a portion of the scoring as well. Without that dynamic in the offense, it’s tough to see them having any consistent success tonight.

Back the Bears to get the job done tonight.