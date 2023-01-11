Boston College vs. Miami predictions: Do Eagles have a shot against Hurricanes?

How do you make Boston College vs. Miami predictions when the spread is this large?

Boston College is one of the worst teams in the ACC, sitting at 8-8.

Meanwhile, Miami is 13-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play, capitalizing on lofty preseason expectations.

So, the Hurricanes are rightfully monster favorites. However, is this spread too high?

How should bettors attack this matchup?

Boston College vs. Miami odds

Spread: Boston College +10.5 (-110) vs. Miami -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Boston College (+450) vs. Miami (-650)

Total: Over 139 (-110) | Under 139 (-110)

Boston College vs. Miami predictions

Boston College +10.5 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

For all their early-season incompetence, the Eagles have been playing better.

Boston College took down Virginia Tech in overtime and then Notre Dame a week later. Most recently, the Eagles kept it within one against Duke at home.

Given the Eagles are still 8-8 and 2-3 in ACC play, I don’t think the market has caught up to Boston College yet. The Eagles have covered three of their past four games, including two wins as three-possession underdogs.

And, again, for all their early-season incompetence, the Eagles are 6-3 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog this season.

Meanwhile, I think we’re reaching the top of Miami’s market. Despite the loss at Georgia Tech last week, Miami has rolled over every other test in its path, with wins over Providence, UCF, Rutgers, N.C. State and Virginia.

But regression comes for every team. Despite Miami’s 13-2 record, ShotQuality projects the Hurricanes as the 32nd-luckiest team in the nation with an expected win-loss record of 10-5.

Boston College can stay in this game but must rely on its defense, as the Eagles can’t produce much on offense. The good news is that their defense matches up well with Miami’s offense.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga’s offense is predicated on aggressive defense to produce turnovers and create transition opportunities on offense. In the half-court, Miami uses a lot of pick-and-roll and ball-screen action.

Either way, almost all of Miami’s points come on the interior. Meanwhile, Boston College’s perimeter defense is extremely weak, but its interior defense is relatively strong.

The Eagles are 106th in 2-point shooting allowed (47.6%), per KenPom, and 74th in field-goal percentage allowed at the rim (53.9%), per Hoop Math.

Additionally, the Eagles have above-average marks in transition opportunities allowed and transition defensive efficiency, which bodes poorly for Miami.

Four straight games between Miami and Boston College have stayed within single digits, so I’m willing to bet that will happen again.

The Action Network App has tracked sharp and smart money on Boston College, making +10.5 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook my best bet for this matchup.