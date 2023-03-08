Boston College vs. North Carolina prediction: best bet for ACC second-round matchup

We have a Boston College vs. North Carlina prediction as the Eagles hope to continue their hot streak.

Boston College has won four of its past five games, including smashing Louisville 80-62 in its ACC Tournament first-round matchup. The Eagles are playing their best basketball at the right time.

Meanwhile, the Eagles will play the ever-disappointing Tar Heels. However, UNC won three of four down the stretch, and this should be a decent on-court matchup.

While both are playing better, I’m hesitant to bet on either team. But there’s almost always value to be found.

Massachusetts sports betting is about to go live! Get all your need-to-know Massachusetts sports betting updates here.

So, read on for the odds alongside my pick and prediction for Boston College vs. North Carolina.

Boston College vs. North Carolina odds

Spread: Boston College +11.5 (-110) vs. North Carolina -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Boston College (+500) vs. North Carolina (-700)

Total: Over 138 (-110) | Under 138 (-110)

Boston College vs. North Carolina prediction

North Carolina Tar Heels -11.5 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

It’s tough to handicap this game because I don’t know what to expect from North Carolina.

If RJ Davis and Caleb Love decide to shoot off-the-dribble while Armando Bacot attacks in post-up sets, the Tar Heels will be playing into Boston College’s biggest defensive strengths.

However, if the Tar Heels use their guards and bigs together in the pick-and-roll, they’ll likely overpower Boston College’s lackadaisical ball-screen defense.

Unfortunately, I’m unsure which game plan Hubert Davis will employ.

Meanwhile, Boston College’s Quentin Post is a game-time decision for this matchup. As the Eagles’ leading scorer (15.2 points per game) and most dangerous offensive weapon, his uncertainty is huge for this handicap.

With all the uncertainty, I’d advise playing the market in this matchup.

Per The Action Network, the Tar Heels opened as 10-point favorites and have been bet to 11.5-point favorites even though over 65% of the spread tickets are on Boston College. This is called reverse line movement and is generally a profitable bet signal.

I’m also partial to fading the public in Power Six conferences and the trendy underdogs, two things that apply to Boston College on Wednesday.

Additionally, projections show value on North Carolina in this matchup. The Action Network’s PRO model projects the Tar Heels as 12.5-point favorites, while the ShotQualityBets model projects them as whopping 18-point favorites.

So, I’m happy to place my money on North Carolina -11.5 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook.