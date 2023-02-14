Boston College vs. Pittsburgh prediction: seeking a buy-low opportunity on the Eagles

We have a Boston College vs. Pittsburgh prediction as the Panthers try to extend their winning streak to six games.

With an 11-3 conference record, Pittsburgh sits atop the ACC due to a head-to-head tiebreaker over Virginia.

It’s been quite a turnaround for a Panthers team that went just 11-21 last season.

If we turn to Boston College, it’s coming off a disappointing 30-point loss at home to NC State.

However, even with that lopsided defeat, I wouldn’t be so quick to dismiss the Eagles.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh odds

Spread: BC +10 (-110) vs. PITT -10 (-110)

Moneyline: BC (+400) vs. PITT (-550)

Total: Over 139 (-110) | Under 139 (-110)

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh pick

Boston College +10

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh analysis

I’m a bit disappointed that it’s Feb. 14, and I’m only now doing a preview involving the Panthers.

Not only are they 18-7 on the year, but our Action Labs database reveals their 15-5-1 mark against the spread makes them the third most profitable college basketball team (+8.65 units).

The intriguing thing about Pittsburgh is that 15 of its 18 wins occurred during three separate five-game winning streaks.

However, the Panthers failed to win a sixth consecutive game in the two previous instances.

While that statement might sound somewhat ominous, I’m not necessarily suggesting that Pittsburgh will have another five-game winning streak snapped.

I’m just saying that bettors might want to exercise some caution in backing them in this spot.

I think the Panthers will enter this matchup fully aware that on two occasions, they’ve already failed to extend their winning streak to six games. Sometimes, only a trickle of doubt is needed to present one’s opponent with an opportunity.

What I can tell you is that Boston College presents an excellent buy-low opportunity since it’s coming off a blowout loss.

We’ve seen a bit of a pattern with the Eagles lately as they’ve alternated wins and losses straight up and against the spread (ATS) in each of their past six games.

It’s worth noting that Boston College does have wins over two previously ranked Top-25 teams (Virginia Tech and Clemson) this season.

When you play in the ACC, you’re not going to come across any easy games. As a result, the Eagles are very much live to pull off this upset.

Boston College has played Pittsburgh tough, winning the past two meetings. Moreover, the Eagles have covered the spread in their past four head-to-head matchups.

And if you look at the past 10 meetings, Boston College covered the spread in seven of those.

In recent years, the Eagles and Panthers have been in the bottom half of the ACC, and I think both teams repeatedly looked at the other as a potential opportunity to pick up a win.

That competitiveness won’t quickly disappear just because Pittsburgh is having a remarkable season.

After querying our database, I found that Boston College is a perfect 3-0 against the spread as an underdog with an opening spread of 8.5 or more points when coming off a loss of 30 or more points.

When you factor in Pittsburgh’s failure to win a season-high six games on two occasions, coupled with Boston College’s recent success in this series, I think the Eagles are worth a look with the 10 points.