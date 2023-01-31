Clemson vs. Boston College predictions: Can Eagles keep up with ‘lucky’ Tigers?

Somehow, the Tigers enter this game against the Eagles atop the ACC standings. We respond by making our Clemson vs. Boston College predictions.

Clemson is 10-1 in the ACC with a lone road loss to Wake Forest. Brad Brownell’s squad has already exceeded any reasonable preseason expectations.

Meanwhile, Boston College has slumped to 4-7 in league play, although the Eagles have played better during conference play than in non-conference play.

Clemson is a short road favorite here, and I’m looking toward the home underdog in my prediction for this Tuesday night ACC showdown.

Clemson vs. Boston College odds

Spread: Clemson -4.5 (-105) vs. Boston College +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Clemson (-194) vs. Boston College (+158)

Total: Over 139.5 (-108) | Under 139.5 (-112)

Clemson vs. Boston College predictions

Boston College Eagles +4.5 (-115) at FanDuel Sportsbook

Clemson is still extraordinarily overvalued. The Tigers are 10-1 in a weak conference, but they still lost non-conference games to Loyola Chicago and South Carolina. And for all the dominant play, Clemson is 11-11 against the spread (ATS) overall and 7-10 ATS as a favorite.

Clemson’s run involves plenty of luck. ShotQuality projects that Clemson should be just 11-11 straight up, considering the quality of shots taken and allowed in each game, compared to their 18-4 record. Meanwhile, KenPom projects Clemson as the 62nd-luckiest team in the nation.

Three of Clemson’s 10 conference wins have come by exactly one point, another two came by one possession and one came in double overtime. A few wrong bounces, and the Tigers are a middling ACC team.

I’m looking to fade the Tigers generally, but I also think this is a solid situational fade spot. Clemson is coming off a one-point win at Florida State and is likely looking ahead to games against Miami (Fla.) and North Carolina.

Standing in their way is a Boston College team that’s 8-6 ATS as an underdog this season and playing at home.

And the on-court matchup is solid.

Much of Clemson’s offense comes through the post, where the Tigers utilize star forward PJ Hall. However, Boston College is an above-average post defense, ranking in the 56th percentile in post-up points per possession allowed, per Synergy Sports.

Conversely, Clemson has an excellent half-court defense but a lackadaisical transition one. And Boston College’s best offense comes in transition, and the Eagles run the floor at the third-highest frequency in the ACC, per ShotQuality.

It’s not very appealing to bet on Boston College hosting the top team in the ACC, but betting on the uncomfortable spots is generally profitable because the public is betting on the other side, making the favorite overvalued.

For example, per The Action Network, Power Six teams in conference receiving less than 25% of the betting tickets are 492-373-22 ATS since 2004, good for a 57% win rate and a 10% ROI.

Finally, The Action Network’s PRO model projects the Eagles as a 3.5-point underdog, giving us a good enough edge to take Boston College +4.5 (-115) at FanDuel Sportsbook.