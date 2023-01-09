College basketball predictions: finding value in Big Ten, Big 12 races

The college football season is over, so the nation now turns its head toward the hardcourt. And bettors start making college basketball predictions.

Almost every team has finished its non-conference season and begun conference play. Now that we’ve seen most teams play, it’s a great time to reassess the futures market and see if any teams are overvalued or undervalued.

After hunting at FanDuel and Caesars sportsbooks, there’s value in the Big Ten and Big 12 Conferences.

College Basketball Best Futures Bets No. 1

Big 12 Conference Regular Season Winner – Kansas State (+900) at FanDuel Sportsbook

NCAA Championship Winner – Kansas State (+8000) at Caesars Sportsbook

Jerome Tang would be my pick for National Coach of the Year if the season ended today.

The Wildcats went 14-17 underneath Bruce Weber last season, and Tang has whipped the team into shape and produced a 14-1 record. Kansas State recently beat West Virginia at home and then Texas and Baylor on the road.

After spending two decades as an assistant underneath Baylor coach Scott Drew, Tang has proven he’s one of the game’s best Xs and Os coaches. For example, his Wildcats are the 16th-most efficient after-timeout offense in the nation, per Synergy Sports.

Tang’s baseline out-of-bounds plays cooked the Bears in Waco over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Tang’s team is led by two All-American caliber players, Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson. The two combine to average 35.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 12.4 assists per game.

But more importantly, the two represent almost all of Kansas State’s offense. Tang utilizes isolation sets with those two as much as any coach in the country, but he also emphasizes off-ball movement from the other three players, which is why the Wildcats are one of the most cut-heavy offenses in college hoops.

Yet, the Wildcats aren’t getting enough respect from the sportsbooks. Kansas State has a 3-0 conference record, a superstar head coach and two all-conference players but is priced behind Texas and TCU.

That makes no sense. The Wildcats are a legit contender in the Big 12, and should be considered the favorite.

Also, target K-State for the NCAA Tournament. The champion likely will come out of the nation’s best conference in the Big 12, as it has in the past two seasons (Baylor, Kansas).

Plus, the Wildcats’ defense could be the difference in a one-and-done tournament. Tang utilizes a no-middle defensive scheme that has been copied across the Big 12, and the scheme plays well in March because most opposing offenses aren’t used to it.

All in all, the Wildcats deserve much more love. It’s unfortunate for the players but good for us bettors because there’s a clear inefficiency in the market we can attack.

College Basketball Best Futures Bet No. 2

Big Ten Men’s Regular Season Conference Winner – Rutgers (+1000) at Caesars Sportsbook

Big Ten Men’s Regular Season Conference Winner – Wisconsin (+1200) at Caesars Sportsbook

Purdue has no right to be -125 favorites when the Big Ten race is this wide open.

The Boilermakers are atop the conference standings with a 4-1 record, but there are four other one-loss teams. Zach Edey and co. look like the best team in the conference, but nothing ever goes as expected in the Big Ten.

For example, Wisconsin won the Big Ten regular-season title last season when most pundits picked them to miss the NCAA Tournament altogether. Johnny Davis turned into a superstar, and the rest is history.

So, with Purdue so monstrously overvalued, that opens up value for other teams in the conference. There are two worth taking:

First, Rutgers isn’t getting enough praise for its early-season play. The Scarlet Knights are arguably the nation’s best defense and boast NBA-level talents in Clifford Omoruyi and Cam Spencer. Not to mention Caleb McConnell is the league’s best on-ball defender outside of Seth Lundy.

Rutgers also has the league’s best home-court advantage, as it’s almost impossible to win at the RAC (now renamed Jersey Mike’s Arena). Per Bet Labs, Rutgers is an astounding 57-31 straight up and 52-33 against the spread at home underneath head coach Steve Pikiell.

Rutgers already has wins over Indiana, Purdue and Maryland. The home loss to Iowa was bad, but the Knights shot only 5-for-18 from 3 in the contest. Expect strong bounce-back performances going forward.

Second, Wisconsin should remain close to the top of the league standings. The Badgers are a veteran-laden, defense-first team that protects the basketball (seventh nationally in offensive turnover rate).

A final point: Both Rutgers and Wisconsin play a very consistent style of basketball that doesn’t involve much variance. A defense-first, slow-tempo approach plays very well in regular-season conference play, and the two teams will generally win the games they’re supposed to.

It’s wise to fade Purdue in this conference because anybody can win it. And if you’re going to target anyone else, Rutgers and Wisconsin provide excellent value with odds north of 10-to-1.