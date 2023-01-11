Connecticut vs. Marquette predictions: a good idea to back Shaka Smart at home?

It’s going to be extremely tough to make Connecticut vs. Marquette predictions.

Connecticut is arguably the best team in the country, sitting at 15-2 and third in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency metric.

However, Marquette is playing as well as any team in the country, having reached 15th in KenPom’s rankings behind a 5-1 start in Big East play. Coach Shaka Smart has bounced back in a big way following a tough stint at Texas.

The Huskies are short road favorites in Milwaukee on Wednesday. So, what’s the best bet for this matchup?

Connecticut vs. Marquette odds

Spread: Connecticut -2.5 (-110) vs. Marquette +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Connecticut (-140) vs. Marquette (+120)

Total: Over 148 (-110) | Under 148 (-110)

Connecticut vs. Marquette predictions

Marquette +2.5 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

This is the ideal spot you want to back coach Smart. Historically, he’s one of the most profitable against the spread (ATS) coaches as an underdog.

Per Bet Labs, Smart is an impressive 74-49-3 ATS when catching points in his career, good for a 60% hit rate and a 16.2% return on investment. Smart has an innate ability to scheme his way into any game.

This will be a tough one for Shaka to scheme around. Connecticut is arguably the most talented two-way team in the nation, with big man Adama Sanogo leading the charge as a potential Wooden Award winner.

However, Marquette is one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, with two high-level ball-screen guards, Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones, and matchup nightmare Oso Ighodaro. Those three provide Smart with options, as Marquette can beat you with the pick-and-roll, the post-up or in transition.

Connecticut isn’t weak in any particular area. Still, the Huskies are most vulnerable against the pick-and-roll (.704 points per possession allowed, 64th percentile) and the post-up (.879 points per possession allowed, 32nd percentile), per Synergy Sports.

I expect Smart to use plenty of pick-and-roll to switch Ighodaro onto the smaller Connecticut guards. If they execute well, as Smart always does as an underdog, the Golden Eagles will go punch-for-punch with the Huskies.

Defensively, Marquette is at a significant disadvantage from an efficiency standpoint. However, Smart’s ball pressure on the perimeter and paint-packing on the interior might make it tough for Sanogo to establish himself in the post.

There are questions from a matchup perspective, but there’s an avenue to victory for the Golden Eagles. Given Smart’s history in these spots, I’ll shoot my shot with Marquette +2.5 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook.