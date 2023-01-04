Connecticut vs. Providence predictions: worth the risk backing the Friars at home?

How do we handicap the Huskies’ first loss in our Connecticut vs. Providence predictions?

UConn was the last undefeated team in the country, sitting at 14-0 and No. 2 in the AP Poll. But the Huskies couldn’t handle a road contest against Xavier, losing by 10 in Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, Providence, the defending Big East champion, is off to a 4-0 start in conference play. Once again, coach Ed Cooley has taken a group of second-teamers and transfers and made them into a Power Six force.

Regarding handicapping this game, it’s tough to cover two possessions on the road in conference play. However, we can’t disregard the Huskies off a loss.

So, which team has the edge? And how should bettors attack this game?

Connecticut vs. Providence odds

Spread: Connecticut -5.5 (-104) vs. Providence +5.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Connecticut (-210) vs. Providence (+172)

Total: Over 142.5 (-106) | Under 142.5 (-114)

Connecticut vs. Providence predictions

Providence +5.5 (-118) at FanDuel Sportsbook

I’m not certain UConn is scary in this “bounce-back” spot. Per Bet Labs, the Huskies are only 34-32 ATS following a straight-up loss, including failing to cover in the past four opportunities.

Meanwhile, this is a prime Coach Cooley spot. Per Bet Labs, Providence is 93-67-1 ATS as a conference underdog under the 12th-year head coach, good for a 58% win rate.

Regarding the actual on-court matchup, it’s hard to compare these two teams in terms of talent level. Connecticut’s ceiling is infinitely higher than Providence’s.

However, Providence does have two key advantages against UConn.

First, Providence will be able to rebound with Connecticut, given the Friars are sixth nationally in offensive rebounding rate and top 90 in defensive rebounding rate, per KenPom. That’ll likely keep Adama Sanogo and company from overwhelming the Friars on the boards.

Second, Providence will likely be able to run Connecticut off the 3-point line. Per KenPom, Connecticut is 31st nationally in 3-point rate, but Providence is 39th in 3-point rate allowed, potentially neutralizing Connecticut’s outside-shooting tendencies.

The key will likely be Providence’s interior defense, especially against Sanogo in post-up situations. Per Synergy Sports, Sanogo’s 1.122 post-up points per possession (PPP) rank in the 89th percentile of Division-I college basketball players. However, Providence’s Ed Croswell is an above-average defender in these sets.

Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins also could take advantage of Connecticut’s fouling issues. Hopkins is leading the Friars in scoring because he’s drawing over six free-throw attempts per game, including 7.8 in his past five, while Connecticut is sub-330 nationally in free-throw rate allowed.

While it’s hard to fade the elite Huskies, I believe Providence has enough advantages to keep this game close. Add that Cooley outperforms UConn coach Danny Hurley in these situational spots, and I’ll take the points with the home underdog on Wednesday night.

Providence has won two of the past three against Connecticut, both times as underdogs, so I’ll back the Friars to do it again.