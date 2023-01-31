Connecticut vs. DePaul prediction: any value in the double-digit home underdog?

We have a Connecticut vs. DePaul prediction as the Blue Demons seek to halt a three-game losing streak.

As for the Huskies, they came up just short (82-79) in their last game after mounting a second-half comeback following a 39-24 deficit to Xavier.

The loss was the fourth for Connecticut in its past five games, as it’s now dropped to 24th in the AP Top 25 rankings.

Moreover, the Huskies have just four wins in their past 10 games and covered the spread twice during that span.

And while this game against the Blue Demons might feel like a good spot to bounce back for the Huskies, are we really comfortable with laying 10.5 points with them on the road?

Let’s take a look.

Connecticut vs. DePaul odds

Spread: UCONN -10.5 (-115) vs. DEP +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: UCONN (-600) vs. DEP (+425)

Total: Over 145.5 (-110) | Under 145.5 (-110)

Connecticut vs. DePaul pick

DePaul 1H +5.5

Connecticut vs. DePaul analysis

The Huskies were riding high this season after a 14-0 start.

Connecticut was ranked as high as second in the country when it defeated Villanova 74-66 on Dec. 28.

And while some might point to a softer schedule to start the season with games against Stonehill, Boston University, Buffalo, UNC Wilmington and Delaware State, the Huskies defeated a ranked Alabama team on Nov. 25.

It’s worth noting that Alabama is now the fourth-ranked team in the country.

Connecticut’s schedule included non-conference games against other Power Five schools such as Oregon, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Florida.

If we turn to Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted efficiency metric, he still ranks the Huskies sixth with a +24.64 margin.

Connecticut also ranks 24th in Pomeroy’s strength of schedule metric. Thus, this Huskies team is still very well regarded, but they seem to be struggling from a lack of confidence.

In his postgame news conference, Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley saw his team’s sluggish offensive start impact them defensively against Xavier.

“We became unhinged with that offensive start in the first five minutes,” Hurley said.

“We did some things that we didn’t want to do offensively that had a real negative effect on the defense. Just a tough loss for us to absorb.”

Based on those comments, it’s tough to foresee a quick turnaround for this Huskies team.

And while I’m well aware that the Blue Demons have their own issues, I’m not in any rush to lay 10.5 points with Connecticut on the road.

On the surface, there’s not a lot to be impressed about with DePaul’s 9-13 record and 10-11-1 mark against the spread (ATS).

However, it’s in the second half where the Blue Demons tend to struggle.

For example, DePaul recently trailed the 14th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles by one point in the first half at home before getting outscored by 19 points in the second half.

DePaul is just 7-13-1 ATS in the first half this season. However, in conference games at home, the Blue Demons improve to 5-1 ATS.

Moreover, DePaul is on a 4-0 ATS run in this spot.

While I don’t have much confidence in backing either side for the entire game, I think the Blue Demons can do enough to keep this game inside the number for the first 20 minutes.

And given Connecticut’s confidence struggles, I’ll gladly pocket the 5.5 points with the home side.