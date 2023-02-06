Duke vs. Miami prediction: how we’re planning to bet this ACC clash

Tonight’s slate may not be the largest, but for what it lacks in size, it makes up in quality, and this matchup is one reason. Two of the ACC’s best will square off as the Duke Blue Devils take on the Miami Hurricanes.

The Blue Devils may not be the dominant force that we are used to seeing, but that hasn’t stopped them from building up a solid resume. They hold victories over Xavier, Ohio State, North Carolina and their opponents tonight.

Speaking of the Hurricanes, they have proved to be a force in this conference as they sit just one game back but hold victories over nearly every team in front of them.

What’s the best way to play this intraconference clash? Let’s take a closer look to find out.

Duke vs. Miami analysis

Pick: Duke +3

If you have yet to watch the Blue Devils, they are unique to recent Duke teams. As usual, they are built on a star-studded freshman class, but that class has one thing in common, size.

Kyle Filipowski has burst onto the scene and become, quite literally, the big man on campus. The seven-footer is the Blue Devils’ leading scorer and rebounder.

He will be a big problem for the Hurricanes because they are a much smaller team and will have trouble stopping him on the offensive glass. The first meeting proved that as Filipowski posted 17 points and 14 rebounds, with five of them being offensive rebounds.

Duke has been propelled lately by the progression of fellow freshmen Derek Lively and Mark Mitchell. Lively is coming off a 14-rebound game against North Carolina, and Mitchell is now third on the team in scoring.

When you look at this Miami team, their roster construction and style of play is a stark contrast to Duke’s. They have a trio of guards who each have the ability to stuff the stat sheet.

Isaiah Wong, Jordan Miller, and Nigel Pack each average double-figures in scoring, but Wong and Miller are also second and third in rebounding.

That trio will look to execute off the high pick and roll to find mid-range shots or drive to finish around the rim. However, the against a team like Duke is that their big men are athletic and can defend out on the perimeter as well as protect the rim.

The Blue Devils’ length and size gave Miami a lot of trouble in the first meeting, as they shot just 28.6 percent from two-point range.

Looking at the market, Miami initially got far too much love as they went from 2.5 point-favorites to as high as four-point favorites. However, this morning there has been some buyback on Duke.

The Blue Devils are my pick here, but I would only back them at three or better on the spread. Otherwise, there’s more value in taking their moneyline as underdogs.