Duke vs. Virginia prediction: finding the best value bet for the ACC Tournament title game

If you had told everyone in early January that the Duke Blue Devils would be making a run at the ACC title game, you would have flack, but here we are and we have Duke vs. Virginia predictions.

The Blue Devils finished the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the country, and their great play has carried them to this point.

Saturday night, however, they have a tall task in front of them in the form of the Virginia Cavaliers. Virginia has been one of the nation’s top teams all season long, and they’ve taken their suffocating defense to a new level in the postseason.

So, will the Blue Devils ride their hot streak all the way to a conference title? Or do the Cavaliers have a scheme to cool them off?

Duke vs. Virginia analysis

Pick: Virginia +3

If you read my preview of Friday’s semifinal, you know what the Blue Devils are going to try to do offensively. They will once again have a significant size advantage in this matchup, and it should give them the ability to dominate the boards.

However, working the ball inside on this Virginia defense is much easier said than done. Points from the paint have accounted for just 29.8 percent of the points the Cavaliers have surrendered this season.

In the only meeting between the two this season, the Cavaliers were able to keep the Blue Devils on the perimeter and force them to commit 22 turnovers. I’m expecting Virginia to do everything they can to keep the ball out of the paint and force Duke, which is 191st in 3-point percentage, to beat them from the outside.

On the other end of the court, the Cavaliers are going to have to find a way to extend this Duke defense. The Blue Devils have been an excellent defensive team, as their length allows them to contest and defend at all three levels.

In the first meeting, we saw Virginia penetrate and force the Blue Devils into uncharacteristic foul trouble. While they were unable to convert their opportunities at the stripe, their game plan was interesting.

Virginia went 19 for 27 in the paint, and their backcourt accounted for 11 of those makes. It appears they would rather challenge the Blue Devils’ size rather than extend them out to the perimeter.

If they are able to penetrate with their guards again, we should expect similar results with some positive regression at the free-throw line.

This game is going to be a grind where it will be hard for either team to find their offense. That style favors the Cavaliers here, but the Blue Devils’ hot streak has inflated their spread, and that’s where the value is in this matchup.