Georgetown vs. Providence prediction: how we’re targeting our bet in this Big East matchup

There’s a battle in the Big East on Wednesday night as the Georgetown Hoyas go on the road to take on the Providence Friars and we have Georgetown vs. Providence predictions.

To say that conference play has been rough for the Hoyas may be putting it lightly, as they are 1-12 against Big East opponents this season. It has been quite the contrary for the Friars, as they are 9-3 in conference play.

We are not here to dissect wins and losses, however, as all that matters is who covers the spread. So let’s dig into this matchup and see which side you should be backing.

Georgetown vs. Providence analysis

Pick: Providence -12.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

As I alluded to in the open, not much has gone right for the Hoyas this season. They have struggled mightily on offense as they have struggled to drain shots from the floor and pose almost no threat from beyond the arc.

The two players worth noting are Primo Spears and Brandon Murray, scoring 16.1 and 14.8 points per game, respectively. However, they both generate the majority of their buckets from the mid-range, and Providence has been solid defending mid-range shots, holding opponents to just 34 percent on the year.

If Georgetown’s top scoring options are contained, that could also lead to more offensive issues. The Hoyas are not great when it comes to ball security, ranking 344th in offensive steal rate, and Providence is a team that will capitalize on turnovers as they rank 62nd in quick points scored off turnovers.

On the other end of the floor, the Friars should have very few issues putting the ball in the bucket. Georgetown has been torched from long range, allowing its opposition to shoot over 38 percent from 3-point range.

While the Friars are typically not a team that will attempt many 3s, we should see an uptick in this game because it will accentuate another edge they have.

Providence should clean up any misses as they are 10th in offensive rebounding rate, and the Hoyas are 278th in defensive rebounding rate. Everything in this matchup points toward a dominant victory for the Friars.

Providence will cause confusion and havoc on the defensive end, which will only lead to extended scoring runs on the other end of the floor.

Back the Friars to roll at home.